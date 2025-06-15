Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares how she lost face fat: ‘Facial exercises can help with toning’

In a world obsessed with gym selfies, intense workouts, and restrictive diets, losing weight often feels like an uphill battle, especially when you're juggling a busy lifestyle or simply don't enjoy hitting the gym. Nutritionist Udita Agarwal broke the mold by shedding an impressive 30 kg without going to gym. In her June 6 Instagram post, she shared some simple tips to help reduce face fat naturally. (Also read: Weight loss coach shares 7 habits that can help melt body fat faster: 'Get more sleep' ) Nutritionist shares effective strategies for reducing face fat naturally.(Instagram/@udita_agarwal20)

"Losing face fat specifically can be tricky because spot reduction (losing fat from one specific area) isn't really possible. However, you can reduce overall body fat, and with time, your face will slim down too," says Udita. Let's take a look at her advice:

1. Focus on overall fat loss

To reduce face fat, you need to work on overall fat loss.

Create a calorie deficit: burn more calories than you consume.

Combine clean eating with regular physical activity for best results.

2. Eat a clean, balanced diet

Avoid salty, sugary, and processed foods, they lead to bloating and water retention, especially in the face.

Include in your diet:

High-protein foods for fat loss and satiety

Healthy fats like nuts and seeds

Plenty of water and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables

3. Stay hydrated

Drink at least 2–3 litres of water daily.

Dehydration can make your face look puffier and more bloated.

4. Reduce stress and sleep well

High stress increases cortisol levels, leading to fat storage.

Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Poor sleep can cause bloating and water retention, especially in the face.

5. Try facial exercises (optional, but can help with toning)

While they won't directly burn fat, they may improve muscle tone and facial definition. Try:

Puffing your cheeks and moving the air from side to side

Smiling with clenched teeth and holding for 10 seconds

The "fish face" (suck in cheeks and hold for a few seconds)

6. Cut back on alcohol and sugary drinks

Alcohol dehydrates and leads to water retention.

Sugary beverages add empty calories and contribute to fat gain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.