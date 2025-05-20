Fitness coach shares 5 reasons why you are not losing fat even after being in calorie deficit

In weight loss, following a calorie deficit diet helps in losing fat and building muscles. But what happens when even after being in a calorie deficit diet, we are unable to shed the extra kilos? Fitness coach Danielle Schoenfeld addressed this weight loss issue and wrote, “It’s frustrating when you feel like you’re doing everything right, tracking, eating less, working out, and still, the scale isn’t budging.” Also read | Woman who dropped 11 kilos shares 5 positive signs of calorie deficit for faster weight loss Know the reasons why we fail to shed the extra kilos even after following a calorie deficit diet. (Pexels)

On April 14, Danielle Schoenfeld shared a post explaining the reasons why we fail to shed the extra kilos even after following a calorie deficit diet.

1. You’re not actually in a deficit

It’s easy to think you are, but those extra bites, licks, and sips add up! Even a small surplus over time can stall your progress.

2. You’re underestimating your intake

Most people do, by hundreds of calories a day. Measuring portions and logging accurately is key, especially in the beginning.

3. You’re not consistent enough

If you’re on track Monday through Friday but weekends turn into a free-for-all, that imbalance can cancel out your deficit completely.

4. You’re holding onto water, not fat

Stress, poor sleep, a tough workout, or your menstrual cycle can all cause water retention, making it look like no progress is happening when it actually is.

5. Your body is adapting

The longer you diet, the more your metabolism adapts. That's normal. It doesn't mean you've failed, it might just be time for a strategic break or a reverse diet.

How calorie deficit works?

In a 2024 interview with HT lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health said, “The concept is simple: to lose weight, your body must burn more calories than it consumes. This energy imbalance triggers fat breakdown, leading to gradual and sustainable weight loss. However, it’s important to achieve this deficit through a balanced approach to avoid adverse effects like muscle loss or slowed metabolism.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.