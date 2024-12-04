Calorie deficit for weight loss: Does it work? Know effective ways to practice it, dos and don'ts to follow

Calorie deficit has become synonymous with weight loss. Calorie deficit is a dietary procedure that involves consuming lesser calories than the amount we are burning at a given time. This can accelerate weight loss faster. “A calorie deficit occurs when the number of calories you consume is less than the amount your body requires to maintain its current weight," said Nutritionist Tanya Khanna.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health explained calorie deficit. "A calorie deficit occurs when the number of calories you consume is less than the amount your body requires to maintain its current weight. Calories are the energy your body needs to perform essential functions like breathing, digestion, and physical activity. When you provide fewer calories than your body expends, it turns to stored fat for energy, resulting in weight loss."

How calorie deficit works?

"The concept is simple: to lose weight, your body must burn more calories than it consumes. This energy imbalance triggers fat breakdown, leading to gradual and sustainable weight loss. However, it's important to achieve this deficit through a balanced approach to avoid adverse effects like muscle loss or slowed metabolism," explained Tanya Khanna.

Effective ways to create calorie deficit:

Adjust your diet: Focus on nutrient-dense foods such as lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid high-calorie, low-nutrient foods like sugary snacks and fried items.

Exercise regularly: Combine cardio exercises with strength training to increase calorie expenditure while preserving muscle mass.

Aim for moderation: A safe calorie deficit typically ranges from 500-750 calories per day, leading to a weight loss of 0.5-1 kg per week.

Know effective ways to practice calorie deficit for steady weight loss.(Pexels)

Why is calorie deficit effective?

Nutritionist Tanya Khanna explained why calorie deficit works for effective weight loss:

Fat loss focus: By creating a deficit, your body targets fat reserves for energy.

Improved habits: Tracking calorie intake fosters mindful eating, helping control portion sizes and reduce overeating.

Sustainable results: Gradual weight loss is more sustainable than extreme dieting, reducing the risk of regaining lost weight.

Dos and don'ts to follow for calorie deficit:

Tanya Khanna further added, “Avoid extreme calorie cuts, as they can lead to fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and unsustainable habits. Calorie needs differ based on age, sex, activity levels, and health conditions. It’s always best to consult a nutritionist for personalised guidance. Monitor your progress and overall health to ensure your calorie deficit is effective without compromising well-being.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.