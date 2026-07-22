No need for detox drinks: Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 4 steps to improve gut health instead

Taking to Instagram on July 21, Dr Sethi shares four steps to follow to that effect, pointing out, “You do not need detox drinks to improve your gut health.” The steps he shared are presented as follows.

The body already has a robust detoxification system, with organs such as the liver and kidneys helping it to get rid of toxins. Instead, what one should focus on is maintaining good gut health, which helps the organs function better.

Drinking detox potions for good gut health has been popular for quite some time. However, those are not needed to maintain a healthy gut, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities.

1. Eat enough fibre Getting sufficient fibre intake every day is one of the best things a person can do for their gut health. Fibres are essentially plant-based carbohydrates that are not digested by the human body.

There are two broad types of dietary fibres, soluble and insoluble. The first forms a gel in the stomach and slows down digestion, while the other ensures smooth bowel movement.

In the words of Dr Sethi, “Eat enough fibre daily from fruits, vegetables, seeds and whole foods. Women need approximately 25 grams, men need 38 grams. Most people eat half of that. Fibre feeds your beneficial gut bacteria and keeps bowel movement regular.”

2. Eat fermented foods every day The second piece of advice from the gastroenterologist is to ensure daily consumption of fermented foods. It can be yoghurt (dahi), kefir, buttermilk, or any other form. It is not important that the fermented foods are animal-based. Both dairy and plant-based fermented foods offer health benefits, pointed out Dr Sethi.

“These deliver live beneficial bacteria directly to your gut and support a diverse gut microbiome,” he explained.

3. Walk more daily Walking is one of the simplest low-intensity physical activities that one can perform for better gut health. As per the gastroenterologist, “Walking stimulates gut motility, improves digestion and reduces constipation. Your gut was designed to move when you move.”

4. Drink more water As Dr Sethi pointed out, “Water is not optional. Fibre without adequate hydration works against you, causing bloating and worsening constipation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.