Want to improve gut-brain connection? Dietician shares how fermented foods help

The gut-brain link is a two-way connection in which the gut and the brain influence each other. It shows that the gut is responsible for much more than just digestion. This highlights the need for a more well-rounded approach to nutrition, one that supports vital two-way connections such as the gut-brain, gut-skin and gut-immune axes. For now, let's focus on the gut-brain connection and explore which foods can help strengthen it and support overall health. The gut is closely connected to the brain, so know which foods help to strengthen this connection. (Shutterstock)

Tehseen Siddiqui, Chief Dietitian, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that fermented foods help to support gut health. She explained their benefits and listed the key sources.

Why should you eat fermented foods?

According to the dietician, fermented foods are packed with probiotics. They support beneficial gut bacteria and help maintain a healthy balance in the digestive system, while also facilitating key gut functions such as digestion and nutrient absorption. She also reminded that nearly 70 per cent of the immune system is linked to the gut, making it a critical line of defence against infections and inflammation.

But beyond digestive and immune health, gut microbes also influence brain activity, mood and emotional regulation through the gut-brain axis. Tehseen shared that when gut health is well-balanced, which fermented foods help achieve, brain functions such as mood, stress regulation, and sleep also improve.

Fermented food sources

Add fermented foods like unsweetened yoghurt to diet. (Freepik)

Adding fermented food to your diet is actually easy. The dietician disclosed that it does not have to be complicated. She shared, “Starting with small portions of unsweetened yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, fermented vegetables, or traditional foods like curd and buttermilk can be effective.”

Moreover, she revealed that fermented foods can be consumed by adding them to meals and smoothies. When consumed regularly, they help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, while also supporting digestion and immunity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.