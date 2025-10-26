AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist says scrolling before bed disrupts gut-brain axis, shares 6 sleep mistakes

Poor sleep doesn’t just leave you feeling tired the next day - it can also quietly disrupt your gut health, mood, and overall well-being. Even small mistakes in your nightly routine, from late-night meals to scrolling on your phone, can interfere with the gut-brain axis, throwing off digestion, microbial balance, and hormonal rhythms. Scrolling on your phone before bed disrupts melatonin production.(Pexel)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared seven common sleep mistakes that could be disrupting your gut-brain axis. In an Instagram video posted on October 26, the gastroenterologist highlights that better sleep is not only the key to better gut health but also boosts your mood, and outlines the following mistakes.

1. Eating too close to bedtime

Dr Sethi emphasises that your gut, like the rest of your body, also needs time to rest and recover. Late night meals can delay gastric emptying, which not only leads to reflux but also disturbed sleep. He recommends finishing dinner three hours before bedtime.

2. Scrolling before sleep

Scrolling on your phone before bed can suppress melatonin production, as the blue light interferes with your body’s natural sleep signals. Dr Sethi highlights that this disrupts both sleep and gut microbial rhythms. He recommends powering down scenes at least 60 minutes before bed.

3. Caffeine after 2 pm

The gastroenterologist recommends switching to herbal teas or water after lunch, because the half-life of caffeine - which is the time it takes for your body to eliminate half of the caffeine in your system - is five to six hours. This means that even after six hours, half of the caffeine will still be present in your system. Dr Sethi stresses, “Even one evening cup messes with REM sleep and gut repair.”

4. Alcohol as a sleep aid

Many people try to drink themselves to sleep, but this habit is harmful to their gut health. According to Dr Sethi, “It may knock you out but it disrupts deep sleep and weakens the gut barrier overnight.” He recommends cutting alcohol at least three hours before bedtime, or skipping it entirely.

5. Sleeping at random times

Irregular sleeping patterns can disrupt your circadian rhythm. The gastroenterologist stresses, “Your gut microbes follow your circadian rhythm. Irregular sleep equals microbial imbalance and inflammation.” He advises maintaining consistent sleep and wake timings.

6. Overheating at night

According to the gastroenterologist, sleeping in high temperatures can lead to fragmented sleep, which spikes cortisol levels that disrupt digestion. He suggests keeping your bedroom cool, ideally between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, to promote optimal sleep quality.

7. Ignoring stress before sleep

Dr Sethi states that stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline delay digestion, which alters gut-brain signals. He recommends trying a five minute deep breathing exercise if you are stressed before bedtime.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.