Doctor explains why doom-scrolling before bed can disrupt melatonin signals and affect sleep quality

Do you fall asleep easily with the lights on, or do you find even the faintest glow keeps you awake? Many people don’t realise how strongly light exposure can interfere with sleep. From bedside lamps to the blue light from your phone, even small amounts of brightness can disrupt your body’s natural sleep signals. Dr Sood advises sleeping in a dark room, since light affects sleep signals.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Surgeon explains sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared how light affects sleep quality and melatonin production. In an Instagram video shared on September 24, the doctor explains how light disrupts melatonin signals and offers practical tips for creating the ideal sleep environment.

Even dim light disrupts melatonin

According to Dr Sood, your bedroom needs to be as dark as possible when you are going to sleep, since even small amounts of light can disrupt it. He explains, “In darkness, the brain signals the pineal gland to produce melatonin, which is a hormone that helps you feel sleepy. Even dim light can disrupt that signal.” He further elaborates - especially for those who have the habit of doom-scrolling before going to sleep - “Blue light, in particular, suppresses melatonin more than the other wavelengths.” This is why light from alarm clocks, hallway bulbs and even the dim light emanating from the air conditioner display are enough to disrupt your sleep cycle, affecting sleep quality.

Also Read | Orthopaedic Mattress for back support: 8 best options to improve posture and for comfortable sleep

How to block out light?

The doctor recommends using blackout curtains and sleep masks in order to block light from entering your retina, which is where the signal for melatonin begins. He suggests, “If you need a nightlight, dim red light is the least disruptive option. It doesn't strongly activate the light sensitive cells involved in regulating circadian rhythms.”

The ideal sleep environment

For creating the perfect sleep environment, which will promote deeper and more consistent rest, Dr Sood suggests, “Aim for a dark, quiet space which is kept between 60 to 67° F to support the body's natural cooling process and melatonin release.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.