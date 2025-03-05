Wake up tired even after 8 hours of sleep? 4 easy ways to adjust your sleep cycle for better productivity

Sleep plays a crucial role in overall well-being. If one does not get enough sleep it can negatively affect their energy levels, attention span, focus and also productivity. It can make you frustrated, irritated, cranky and fussy all day long. Always tired? This is why you are not sleeping well and 4 ways to fix it.(Image by Bel Marra Health)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, shared, “Various factors can affect your sleeping pattern. This can include factors like a sedentary lifestyle, using your phone or watching online shows till late at night and irregular sleep schedules. This can significantly disrupt your sleeping cycles while leading to fatigue and decreased energy levels.”

She revealed, “Lack of quality sleep can weaken your immune system, increase stress levels, and also contribute to sudden weight gain. It becomes crucial to take charge of your health by making necessary changes in your daily lifestyle for better sleep and productivity.”

Tips to adjust your sleep cycle for better productivity

1. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: For better sleep, it becomes vital to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time can be beneficial in regulating your body’s internal clock. This can help train your brain to recognise your daily sleep and wake-up times. This makes it easier for you to fall asleep and also wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

Regular sleep schedule: If you have an irregular sleeping pattern then you need to fix that. Try following the same sleep schedule every day. Avoid staying awake at night and solve your problems.(Unsplash)

2. Limit screen time before bed: If you are someone who loves watching their favorite shows or movies before their bedtime, then immediately leave this habit of yours. Excessive exposure to blue light from phones, TVs, and laptops before bedtime can suppress the melatonin in your body. Melatonin is a sleep hormone. Limiting your screen time by at least an hour before bedtime can help relax your body and lead to better sleep.

3. Avoid caffeine and heavy meals before bed: Individuals are advised to avoid drinking caffeinated drinks or eating heavy meals before going to bed. This can negatively interfere with your sleep by keeping the body on alert more. Eating lighter meals during dinner can be helpful and also promote better rest.

Greater use of caffeine, alcohol, and illegal drugs, were some of the effects of sleeping less on students, said a study. (Shutterstock)

4. Optimise your sleep environment: Your sleeping environment plays a key role in making you fall asleep. If there’s constant noise or disturbance around you while you try to sleep then it might cause disturbance, resulting in sleeplessness. Ensure that your sleeping environment is dark, quiet and cool. This can help you improve the quality of your sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.