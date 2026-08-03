Craving something quick, comforting? Try Sanjeev Kapoor's dahi ki sabzi recipe that is done in less than 30 minutes
Sanjeev Kapoor presents a quick recipe for dahi ki sabzi, a creamy dish featuring yoghurt, onions, and spices, that takes less than 30 minutes to cook.
Curd, also known as dahi, is one of the staple foods found in Indian households. While it has many health benefits, it is commonly consumed as a side to meals or as an additional ingredient during meal preparation. But you can also make a vegetable curry entirely using dahi.
Also Read | ‘Stop storing eggs like this’: Food safety officer reveals right way to store them; common mistakes that spoil eggs
Dahi ki sabzi recipe
On August 2, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe for dahi ki sabzi on his personal blog. According to him, the dish is a Punjabi speciality, and it is ready before you can blink. Sharing the steps to make the dish, he wrote, “Creamy and rich in taste, this dish is a favourite of many Punjabis.”
The star of the dish is obviously curd, and to add flavour, the chef uses onions, green chillies, and a variety of commonly used spices found in the Indian kitchen. It is a tasty, easy-to-prepare dish that takes less than 30 minutes to make, and you can enjoy it on days when you crave a comforting, easy meal.
- Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes
- Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
- Serves: Four people
Here's how to make dahi ki sabzi at home:
Ingredients
1½ cups yoghurt (dahi)
1 medium onion
2 green chillies
2 tablespoons oil
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1½ teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
Salt to taste
½ teaspoon garam masala powder
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Method
1. Chop the onion and green chillies. Take yoghurt in a bowl and whisk it well.
2. Heat oil in a non-stick kadai, add cumin seeds and once they start to change colour, add onion and green chillies and sauté till the onion turns translucent.
3. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala powder and cook the spices well.
4. Add whisked yoghurt and cook for three to four minutes. Add coriander leaves and mix well.
5. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve hot, garnished with a coriander sprig.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests cooking the dish once you have added curd to the pan, over medium heat, to avoid curdling. This will make the curry creamy and delicious. Moreover, when exposed to high temperatures, the beneficial bacteria in curd can be destroyed, potentially affecting gut health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.