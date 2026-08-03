Can chronic loneliness shrink parts of your brain? Know the 5 regions which get structurally altered
Learn from experts how loneliness may alter your brain's structure and why simply advising to socialise is not enough to solve loneliness.
What does loneliness look like? It may feel like not belonging anywhere, accompanied by a deep sense of emptiness, sadness, rejection and disconnection. These are the emotional manifestations of loneliness, but ever wondered what happens inside your brain when you are lonely?
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Can loneliness physiologically and anatomically change your brain? Dr Vinit Banga, director and HOD of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, confirmed that chronic social isolation may alter brain activity, stress responses, and emotional processes. These changes may then manifest in a person's behaviour and affect their cognitive and psychological health.
Changes seen in body and brain because of loneliness
Before examining the changes inside the brain, first let's understand how loneliness influences stress response. When the brain perceives a threat, the body releases additional cortisol to stay more alert. Chronic loneliness may keep your body in a state of hyperalertness, with more cortisol in the system.
Which hormone is overproduced when you are lonely?
The changes occur in both the brain's structure and activity. The neurologist observed that when a person feels chronically lonely, their body's stress response gets activated, resulting in excessive production of cortisol.
Cortisol is not bad, as it helps to keep you alert and manage emergencies, but if prolonged, it may be detrimental.
How is this damaging for you? Dr Banga answered, “Cortisol overload is known for its negative impact on memory, cognitive performance, decision-making processes, and the ability to concentrate. Chronic loneliness makes people perceive the social environment as more threatening, thus perceiving neutral events as negative ones. This increases the chances of developing anxiety, depression, irritation, and social isolation.”
Other effects may include emotional numbness, low self-esteem, a reduced ability to empathise with others, and difficulty forming meaningful connections.
Your body releases additional cortisol when it perceives a threat. Chronic loneliness, by that logic, may also feel threatening, a potential social threat, which activates the body's stress response, leading to overproduction of cortisol.
How does brain structurally change?
Did you know that the anatomy of your brain can also change? This demonstrates how deeply chronic loneliness can affect you, to the extent of structurally changing the brain. The neurologist identified the following brain regions and described how they may be affected:
1. Hippocampus (memory and learning)
- Long-lasting stress due to loneliness can lead to decreased hippocampal volume.
- Negatively influences the processes of memory and learning.
2. Prefrontal Cortex (planning, impulse-control)
- Loneliness leads to a lack of prefrontal cortex activity or thinning.
- It can diminish one’s capacity to make decisions and control their impulses.
3. Amygdala (processes fear, threats)
- Loneliness increases activity in this area.
- It can cause intensified feelings of fear, anxiety, and heightened sensitivity to social rejection.
4. Default Mode Network (DMN):
- This brain network, responsible for self-reflection and social thinking, shows changes in connectivity in lonely people.
- It contributes to increased rumination and negative self-focus.
5. Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC):
- Changes in this area can affect emotional pain and feelings of social exclusion in an intensified manner.
Can these effects be reversed?
Learning that chronic loneliness may alter the brain's structure, increase activity in some regions and lead to thinning in others may seem scary. However, the neurologist provided reassurance that many of these effects can be reversed.
“Social activities, positive relationships, physical exercises, mindfulness, and mental help can help to stimulate brain plasticity; so you can reverse the negative effects of loneliness,” he said
Is loneliness a structural problem?
The onus falls on the lonely person, who is simply advised to socialise more. However, personal efforts can only go so far. So, what else is needed?
Another expert weighed in on this. Sitender Sehrawat, founder of Antaha, an online community where people with shared interests and values can meet and connect, provided another perspective. He believed loneliness is also a structural problem. Digital connectivity has surely increased, but the real human connection is fading.
“We're lonely together. You feel it everywhere in personal relationships, workplaces, safety, the collapse of social structures. The invisible infrastructure that once held people together- neighbourhood, ritual, shared space silently disappeared. Nobody built anything meaningful to replace it. The shift is structural, not personal. It cannot be solved by individual effort," he explained why individual effort alone may not solve loneliness.
From community rituals to face-to-face interactions, genuine human connection cannot be rebuilt through personal socialisation alone; it also requires collective effort.
And most importantly, to overcome loneliness, you don't need to completely change your ways. Sitender thought that moving forward, one step at a time, is what helps. He added, "Asking for help isn't weakness; it's the first honest thing. Start there, one phone call at midnight, one person who doesn't walk through you like you're invisible. Because isolation is literally killing us, and you deserve to be known."
You may feel embarrassed to seek help, but it is the most sincere acknowledgement of the fundamental human need to be seen and heard.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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