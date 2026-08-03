Can chronic loneliness shrink parts of your brain? Know the 5 regions which get structurally altered

What does loneliness look like? It may feel like not belonging anywhere, accompanied by a deep sense of emptiness, sadness, rejection and disconnection. These are the emotional manifestations of loneliness, but ever wondered what happens inside your brain when you are lonely?



ALSO READ: Feeling lonely even in a crowd? Mental health expert explains why loneliness is rising in India and how to reconnect Can loneliness physiologically and anatomically change your brain? Dr Vinit Banga, director and HOD of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, confirmed that chronic social isolation may alter brain activity, stress responses, and emotional processes. These changes may then manifest in a person's behaviour and affect their cognitive and psychological health. Changes seen in body and brain because of loneliness Before examining the changes inside the brain, first let's understand how loneliness influences stress response. When the brain perceives a threat, the body releases additional cortisol to stay more alert. Chronic loneliness may keep your body in a state of hyperalertness, with more cortisol in the system. Which hormone is overproduced when you are lonely?

When you are lonely, the body activates a stress response. This means your body views loneliness as a stress trigger. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The changes occur in both the brain's structure and activity. The neurologist observed that when a person feels chronically lonely, their body's stress response gets activated, resulting in excessive production of cortisol. Cortisol is not bad, as it helps to keep you alert and manage emergencies, but if prolonged, it may be detrimental. How is this damaging for you? Dr Banga answered, “Cortisol overload is known for its negative impact on memory, cognitive performance, decision-making processes, and the ability to concentrate. Chronic loneliness makes people perceive the social environment as more threatening, thus perceiving neutral events as negative ones. This increases the chances of developing anxiety, depression, irritation, and social isolation.” Other effects may include emotional numbness, low self-esteem, a reduced ability to empathise with others, and difficulty forming meaningful connections. Your body releases additional cortisol when it perceives a threat. Chronic loneliness, by that logic, may also feel threatening, a potential social threat, which activates the body's stress response, leading to overproduction of cortisol. How does brain structurally change?

The volume of hippocampus reduces, resulting in poor memory when one is chronically lonely for long. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Did you know that the anatomy of your brain can also change? This demonstrates how deeply chronic loneliness can affect you, to the extent of structurally changing the brain. The neurologist identified the following brain regions and described how they may be affected: 1. Hippocampus (memory and learning) Long-lasting stress due to loneliness can lead to decreased hippocampal volume.

Negatively influences the processes of memory and learning. 2. Prefrontal Cortex (planning, impulse-control) Loneliness leads to a lack of prefrontal cortex activity or thinning.

It can diminish one’s capacity to make decisions and control their impulses. 3. Amygdala (processes fear, threats) Loneliness increases activity in this area.

It can cause intensified feelings of fear, anxiety, and heightened sensitivity to social rejection. 4. Default Mode Network (DMN): This brain network, responsible for self-reflection and social thinking, shows changes in connectivity in lonely people.

It contributes to increased rumination and negative self-focus. 5. Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC): Changes in this area can affect emotional pain and feelings of social exclusion in an intensified manner. Can these effects be reversed? Learning that chronic loneliness may alter the brain's structure, increase activity in some regions and lead to thinning in others may seem scary. However, the neurologist provided reassurance that many of these effects can be reversed. “Social activities, positive relationships, physical exercises, mindfulness, and mental help can help to stimulate brain plasticity; so you can reverse the negative effects of loneliness,” he said Is loneliness a structural problem?

Face-to-face connectivity is important, to reduce collective loneliness. (Picture credit: Freepik)