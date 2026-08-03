Getting frequent headaches? Neurologist Dr K K Jindal reveals 5 everyday habits that may trigger them

The dull throbbing pain of a headache is something everyone is familiar with. It is common and typically treated casually. However, headaches can sometimes be linked to complex underlying conditions ranging from sinus problems to serious neurological disorders. Before panicking and jumping to conclusions, it is important to understand that everyday habits can also trigger headaches, and many of these can be corrected, which in turn reduces headache frequency.



ALSO READ: Are you dehydrated? Doctor shares 5 signs people often miss: From sunken eyes to headaches

So, what are these habits? Dr K K Jindal, director of neurology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, shared with us 5 such habits people have every day.

“Headaches can occur due to daily routines that are easy to overlook. Occasionally, headaches don’t need anything to be worried about, but if the headache occurs frequently and/or severely, it should be evaluated by a doctor to ensure there are no problems,” the neurologist said.

The main differentiators are the severity and frequency of the headache. If it is unusually intense or happens too often, then it needs medical attention. An occasional mild headache, however, is usually not a cause for alarm.

“By simply identifying and eliminating physical ‘triggers’ that cause headaches, the number of headaches the person suffers from can be lessened,” Dr Jindal shared. This means headaches are the body's response to specific physical triggers in daily routine. It is physiological in nature. Identifying the habitual patterns is vital. And once the trigger is recognised, you can also lower the headache frequency.