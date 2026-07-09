Taking painkillers for every headache? Neurologist Dr Chinmay Kumbhar reveals why it is not safe

Headaches have become a regular, everyday problem for many people. It is alarmingly normalised. Since they are seen as a minor bump in the day, like a headache after lunch or in the morning, most self-medicate, popping over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol, aspirin, or ibuprofen. But if the headache keeps returning routinely and you still reach for a painkiller without a second thought, it may be time to pause and assess how safe this practice is, and what the possible ramifications may be if you continue doing so. Anytime you get a headache, are you also casually popping a painkiller? See why this habit may cost you your health! (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Settling the doubt, Dr Chinmay Kumbhar, consultant neurology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, answered a few questions for HT Lifestyle about why one must stop medication overuse and look at headaches beyond the pain itself.

Can medications worsen headache? The pills that you instinctively reach out for may actually be the perpetrator. The neurologist highlighted how medication overuse may aggravate the situation. “The medicines used to relieve headaches can sometimes become the reason they continue to persist even more,” Dr Kumbhar alerted.

So, it is counterproductive. Frequent painkiller use can actually make you more senstive to pain.

Then we further probed about medication overuse and why sometimes the headache returns. Dr Kumbhar explained,“This condition is known as medication overuse headache or even as a rebound headache. This condition occurs when the pain-relieving medications are used too frequently. Headaches continue to recur when the medication is gone because the brain becomes increasingly sensitive to pain pathways.”