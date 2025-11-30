Neurologist shares when a headache can be the first sign of seizure: ‘Persistent morning headaches with…’

Headaches are a common issue, whether caused by overwhelming stress, too much screen time, or a lack of proper sleep. They are a part of everyday life due to these daily stressors, but they should not be entirely dismissed as just routine problems. Sometimes it can also be linked to serious issues like seizures. Migraine can show up in many different ways. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Bengaluru neurologist explains why menopausal women are at a high stroke risk, reveals 5 signs: ‘Unexplained headache…’

To understand how one can identify and differentiate types of headaches, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Atul Prasad, Vice Chairman & HOD, Neurology, BLK Max Hospital, who confirmed that headache, despite being one of the most common complaints, can also indicate underlying problems such as a seizure disorder.

He explained, “While most headaches are benign and related to stress, migraine, or lifestyle triggers, some patterns can overlap with or precede epileptic activity.” Most headaches are harmless, but you need to take note of inexplicable patterns that may signal underlying problems.

Warning signs you should not ignore

If signs like confusion and memory loss accompany headaches, then it may not be a normal headache. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Prasad listed out these signs, which may point to seizure activity:

Headaches associated with-

Confusion

Memory lapses

Repeated episodes of unresponsiveness

Abnormal movements

Brief staring spells

Headache with unexplained falls

Waking up with tongue injuries also raises suspicion for nocturnal seizures

Different types of headaches

1. Pre-ictal headaches

The neurologist also reminded that sometimes headaches occur right before a seizure, making them a very prominent sign. These types are called pre-ictal or ictal headaches. These ones are sudden, sharp, or pressure-like pain just seconds to minutes before seizure onset.

The doctor added, “They often come with additional red flags such as nausea, déjà vu sensations, sudden fear, or autonomic changes like sweating and palpitations.”

2. Morning headaches with vomiting

Morning headaches, which are accompanied by vomiting, could indicate something serious. Dr Prasad said, “Persistent morning headaches accompanied by vomiting could indicate increased intracranial pressure or underlying structural causes, which can provoke seizures and need urgent evaluation.”

3. Migralepsy

Then the neurologist shed light on migralepsy. Elaborating more on this, the doctor described, “In such cases, patients often experience visual disturbances, flashing lights or sensory symptoms lasting more than five minutes followed by loss of awareness or convulsions. When migraine aura occurs unusually long or ends abruptly with confusion or jerking movements, evaluation for epilepsy becomes essential.”

4. Post-ictal headache

The last headache Dr Prasad drew attention to was post-ictal headache. “A severe throbbing pain that develops minutes to hours after a seizure. These headaches may resemble migraines and can last from several hours to two days,” he added.

If you are experiencing recurrent headaches preceded by periods of blank staring, unresponsiveness, or tongue-biting, the neurologist insisted on visiting a doctor, as these could be post-seizure symptoms that have gone unnoticed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.