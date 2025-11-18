AIIMS-trained neurologist warns don't use painkiller for over 10-15 days a month: ‘Popping Dolo for headache without…’

Painkillers might seem like a quick fix for headaches, but overusing them can actually make things worse. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, consultant neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, is sounding the alarm: if you're taking painkillers for more than 10-15 days a month, stop and consult a neurologist. Also read | Surgeon shares 6 ways painkillers for period pain, headaches and paracetamol are ‘silently damaging your liver’ Popping pills without figuring out the cause can lead to a vicious cycle. Painkillers can actually increase headaches, making it a case of 'medicine itself becomes disease'. (Freepik)

He took to Instagram on November 15, and said: “If you have been taking painkillers for more than 10-15 days a month then STOP! Get yourself evaluated by a neurologist to find out the root cause.” Here's the thing: popping pills without figuring out what's causing your headaches can lead to a vicious cycle.

The hidden dangers of overusing painkillers

Dr Chawla explained that your brain gets used to the meds, and you start needing them just to feel normal. This can cause medication overuse headache, liver and kidney damage, and even make your headaches more frequent and severe.

In his post, Dr Chawla said: “Popping up Dolo for headache without evaluating the cause? What if I tell you painkillers can actually increase your headache? Medication overuse headache: when medicine itself becomes a disease, for which the medicine was taken in the first place.”

The vicious cycle of painkillers

Dr Chawla shared that he sees patients every day who've fallen into this trap. They're taking painkillers daily, often without a proper diagnosis or treatment plan. It's a silent epidemic, and it's reversible if detected early. The solution? See a neurologist, receive a proper diagnosis, and develop a treatment plan that addresses the underlying cause. Your brain (and body) will thank you.

Dr Chawla said, “Daily, in our OPD (Outpatient department), we see patients with chronic headache taking pain killers almost on a daily basis for months without consultation with a neurologist or lost to follow up, or patients on a doctor shopping spree without a clear history and diagnosis, hopping from one doctor to another, and ultimately falling into the trap of WhatsApp medical university.”

He further shared: “Though most of such patients have somatoform disorder, tension-type headache or chronic migraine, many times rare surprises are not uncommon — like IIH (Idiopathic intracranial hypertension), CNS vasculitis (Central nervous system vasculitis), pachymeningitis, etc. These patients could be easily managed on a regular follow-up with a neurologist; however, they ignore getting evaluated, taking prophylactic medications under a false pretense that someone who daily takes such medications may harm them in the long term. Gradually, their headache frequency increases, and they have to take painkillers frequently.”

Dr Chawla warned: “There comes a time when the patient starts having headaches due to excessive consumption of painkillers. Frequent use of analgesics leads to upregulation and sensitisation of pain pathways in the brain. Over time, the threshold for pain decreases, the trigeminovascular system becomes hyper-responsive, and withdrawal between doses triggers rebound headaches. Essentially, the brain 'forgets' its normal pain regulation and becomes dependent on the medication to feel normal. Around 20-30 percent of chronic headache patients in neurology OPDs have medication overuse headache.”

The risks of long-term overuse

Dr Chawla added that long-term overuse of painkillers can lead to serious health issues, and said, “Long-term overuse of painkillers like paracetamol, NSAIDs or combination analgesics can damage the liver and kidneys, increase risk of gastritis, ulcers and worsen migraine chronicity. Paracetamol overuse is one of the most common causes of drug-induced liver injury. NSAIDs like diclofenac can cause kidney dysfunction, fluid retention, gastric bleeding, and elevated blood pressure. With prolonged overuse, pain receptors become oversensitised, causing headaches to become more frequent and more severe. If you've been taking painkillers for more than 10-15 days a month, then stop! Go to a neurologist, get yourself evaluated and get treated for the root cause.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.