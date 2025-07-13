Surgeon shares 6 ways painkillers for period pain, headaches and paracetamol are ‘silently damaging your liver’
Dr Sumit Kapadia highlights how painkillers can silently harm the liver by increasing enzyme levels, causing inflammation, and in more damaging ways.
Are you one of those people who just pop a pill or painkiller without consultation from your doctor, or when there is some mild discomfort? According to Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, your painkillers may be silently damaging your liver without you even knowing about it.
Also Read | 56-year-old US man loses 11 kg in 46 days using AI; shares diet, routine, workout plan he used for transformation
6 ways painkillers silently damage your liver
In an Instagram post shared on July 12, Dr Kapadia talked about the 6 ways painkillers are silently damaging your liver. He wrote, “'It’s just one pill.' But when that one pill becomes a habit after every headache, period pain, or muscle ache, your liver starts paying the price.” Let's find out how painkillers may be harming your liver:
1. Overdose risk (especially with paracetamol)
Even slightly exceeding the safe daily limit can overwhelm your liver.
2. Liver enzyme spikes
Regular painkiller use can quietly raise your liver enzymes, damaging it without symptoms.
3. Fatty liver progression
NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) may contribute to liver inflammation and worsen fatty liver in some cases.
4. Dangerous with alcohol
Taking painkillers after drinking? A deadly combo for liver toxicity.
5. Masking symptoms
You treat the pain, not the cause, letting the underlying issue (and inflammation) silently grow.
6. Liver failure in extreme cases
Chronic overuse, especially without supervision, can lead to irreversible damage.
The surgeon warned, “Your liver doesn’t scream until it’s already hurt. It works quietly, until it can’t anymore.” He suggested 3 ways you can stop painkillers from becoming the silent liver killers:
What to do instead:
- Use painkillers only when truly needed
- Never exceed recommended doses
- Always consult your doctor if you’re taking them often
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.