Surgeon shares 6 ways painkillers for period pain, headaches and paracetamol are ‘silently damaging your liver’

Dr Sumit Kapadia highlights how painkillers can silently harm the liver by increasing enzyme levels, causing inflammation, and in more damaging ways. 

Are you one of those people who just pop a pill or painkiller without consultation from your doctor, or when there is some mild discomfort? According to Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, your painkillers may be silently damaging your liver without you even knowing about it.

Even slightly exceeding the safe daily limit of taking painkillers can overwhelm your liver. (Freepik)
6 ways painkillers silently damage your liver

In an Instagram post shared on July 12, Dr Kapadia talked about the 6 ways painkillers are silently damaging your liver. He wrote, “'It’s just one pill.' But when that one pill becomes a habit after every headache, period pain, or muscle ache, your liver starts paying the price.” Let's find out how painkillers may be harming your liver:

1. Overdose risk (especially with paracetamol)

Even slightly exceeding the safe daily limit can overwhelm your liver.

2. Liver enzyme spikes

Regular painkiller use can quietly raise your liver enzymes, damaging it without symptoms.

3. Fatty liver progression

NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) may contribute to liver inflammation and worsen fatty liver in some cases.

4. Dangerous with alcohol

Taking painkillers after drinking? A deadly combo for liver toxicity.

5. Masking symptoms

You treat the pain, not the cause, letting the underlying issue (and inflammation) silently grow.

6. Liver failure in extreme cases

Chronic overuse, especially without supervision, can lead to irreversible damage.

The surgeon warned, “Your liver doesn’t scream until it’s already hurt. It works quietly, until it can’t anymore.” He suggested 3 ways you can stop painkillers from becoming the silent liver killers:

What to do instead:

  • Use painkillers only when truly needed
  • Never exceed recommended doses
  • Always consult your doctor if you’re taking them often

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

