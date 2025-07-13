56-year-old US man loses 11 kg in 46 days using AI; shares diet, routine, workout plan he used for transformation

Weight loss is an uphill battle, but if you have the right resources, the journey becomes a little easier. However, what if you don't have any idea what to do at the gym or don't have access to a trainer or a good gym centre? Something similar happened to Cody Crone, a YouTuber. Cody, a 56-year-old influencer, went from 209 lbs (95 kg) to 183.8 lbs (83 kg) in 46 days using AI.

Also Read | Cardiologist says strength training is ‘an easy shortcut to ageing in reverse’: Strong muscles protect heart, brain

In a video posted on May 17, Cody talked about using AI to lose 25.2 lbs (approximately 11 kg) in 46 days. The 56-year-old influencer, who has a wife and two kids and lives in the Pacific Northwest, revealed that on his 56th birthday, he saw himself in the mirror and felt ashamed of his physical condition and decided to make a change and sought help from AI (ChatGPT).

Man uses ChatGPT to lose 11 kilos

Cody revealed that he went from 209 lbs (95 kg) to 183.8 lbs (83 kg) in 46 days. He shared that he was previously athletic but felt physically incapable of doing things that he loved due to weight gain and old injuries. He then decided to create a custom plan for nutrition and fitness, built a home gym that consisted of a dip bar, pull-up bar, resistance bands, kettlebells, and a weight vest.

Daily routine, discipline, diet and supplements

During his fitness journey, with the help of AI, Cody built himself a routine that included a healthy diet of whole foods, a healthy sleeping schedule, hydration, supplements, and discipline. Here's what he did:

1. Two meals a day with a long fasting window; no food after 5 PM.

2. Meals based on whole foods only:

Breakfast: 4 eggs, ½ pound lean grass-fed ground beef, steel-cut oats (1/3 cup), no sugar, quality salt, and greens supplement.

Dinner: 1/3 cup jasmine rice, 8 oz lean grass-fed meat (e.g., NY steak), high-quality olive oil or ½ avocado.

No processed food, seed oils, sugar, or dairy.

Focused on the best possible ingredients — organic, grass-fed, hormone-free.

3. Daily supplements (pre- and post-workout): creatine, beta-alanine, whey protein, collagen, magnesium, and others.

4. Wake up at 4:30 AM daily; workout at 6:00 AM in his garage gym, lasting from 60–90 minutes, six days a week.

5. No screens one hour before bed, blackout curtains, no synthetic sheets, and disciplined sleep hygiene.

6. Eating local raw honey before bed to support better sleep.

7. Drinking approximately 4 litres of water daily, with stopping water intake by 5–6 PM.

8. Prioritising 7-8 hours of sleep daily with no light or noise, no electronics before bed.

9. Daily morning sunlight, about 15–20 minutes daily, for health benefits.

10. Tracking daily fasted weight in a journal for AI to adjust the plan if needed.

Cody revealed that during his weight loss journey, he did not supplement with drugs or Ozempic; rather, he focused on whole foods, water, exercise, and sleep. This helped him gain strength and muscle, reduce inflammation and joint pain, and experience mental clarity and renewed confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.