Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Boost your health with supplements: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2; Up to 40% off on fish oil, biotin, and more

ByTanya Shree
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 enters Day 2! Make the most out of this event and enjoy up to 40% off on the best health supplements from top brands.

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹899

Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablet For Women & Men | Veg Supplement That May Support Youthful & Radiant Skin Tone | Vegetarian Tablet For Women & Men | Vegetarian Tablets With Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & B-Complex That May Support Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹499

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹849

Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo- Multivitamin With Zinc,Iodine And Vitamin C + Omega-3 Fish Oil Capsules (Deep Sea Fish Oil 2500 Mg) : 30 Units Each For Men And Women,2 Count View Details checkDetails

₹649

Swisse Fish Oil with 1500mg Omega 3 - 200 Capsules, One Capsule Per Serving,(Highest Fish Oil Concentrate In Single Capsule) Manufactured In Australia, Internationally Proven Formula View Details checkDetails

₹2,209

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Veg & Gut Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹849

Follihair New By Abbott Helps Nourish & Strengthen Hair Follicles Tablet, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals & Natural Extracts Twin Pack (30 X 2), 1 count, 30 capsules View Details checkDetails

₹1,040

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women View Details checkDetails

₹379

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women with 43 Ingredients | Multivitamin Tablet with Probiotics - 100 Veg Tablets (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,168

HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract View Details checkDetails

₹399

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Multivitamin With Probiotics - 60 Ingredients Supplement For Men And Women | Vitamin C, D, E, B3, B5, B12, Zinc, Magnesium, Giloy & Biotin | Good For Bone & Joint Support | Gut health - 180 Veg Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹749

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi] View Details checkDetails

₹1,359

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Unflavoured (32 Servings, 100g) | Trustified Certified Creatine View Details checkDetails

₹549

Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder, 1 count View Details checkDetails

₹538

Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder 3000 mg Creatine per Serving, NABL Lab Tested – Increases Muscle Mass, Strength & Power – Pre/Post Workout Supplement – 250g, Pineapple View Details checkDetails

₹729

If you are facing hair thinning, dull skin, weak nails, or low stamina, supplements can help bridge nutritional gaps and restore balance. Collagen supports youthful skin and joint flexibility, biotin encourages healthier hair and nails, and omega-3 fish oil promotes heart, brain, and eye health. These daily health boosters offer a convenient way to enhance your overall well-being and support long-term vitality. Now is a smart time to stock up as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2 is live, offering up to 40% off on bestselling supplements from top brands like HealthKart HK Vitals, Wellbeing Nutrition and more. Give your body the extra care it deserves, while saving big during this limited-time wellness event.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers huge deals on the best health supplements.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers huge deals on the best health supplements.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best collagen supplements

Collagen can boost skin elasticity, support hydration, and help reduce signs of aging. It also strengthens hair and nails, playing a critical role in overall beauty and tissue repair.

1.

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange,200g)|Vitamin C,E,Sodium Hyaluronate|For Healthy Skin,Hair & Nails,powder,1 count,25 Servings
This marine collagen blend offers more than beauty; it actively supports radiant skin, stronger nails, and hair growth. Infused with biotin, vitamin C & E, and hyaluronic acid, it combats dullness, enhances hydration, and aids collagen regeneration. It is a tasty and effective way to glow from within. Available at great discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

2.

Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablet For Women & Men | Veg Supplement That May Support Youthful & Radiant Skin Tone | Vegetarian Tablet For Women & Men | Vegetarian Tablets With Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & B-Complex That May Support Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Tablets
A plant-based powerhouse, this cruelty-free collagen builder blends biotin, zinc, and antioxidants to reduce wrinkles, enhance skin tone, and boost nail strength. It is perfect for vegans seeking youthful skin without marine or animal sources. Support your natural glow and elasticity this Amazon Sale July 2025 with this trusted supplement.

3.

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides Supplement for Skin, Hair, Nails. Bone & Joint | Clinically Proven | High Absorption 8 gms Collagen | Unflavored, 200 gms
Sourced from wild-caught fish, this clinically proven collagen supports firmer skin, fewer wrinkles, and improved joint flexibility. It contains bioactive peptides and essential amino acids, which promote collagen, elastin, and hydration. Enjoy better absorption and skin results from this premium formula, which is available now on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale (July 2025): Grab exciting deals on the best fish oil supplements

Omega-3s reduce inflammation, enhance brain function, support joints, and keep your heart healthy. They are crucial for those not getting enough fatty fish through diet.

4.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 Count
With 550 mg EPA and 350 mg DHA per serving, these enteric-coated softgels support cardiovascular, brain, and joint health. They are burpless and mercury-free, ensuring a clean experience. Get 3–4x more Omega-3s than many brands that are available now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 at a discounted price.

5.

Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo- Multivitamin With Zinc,Iodine And Vitamin C + Omega-3 Fish Oil Capsules (Deep Sea Fish Oil 2500 Mg) : 30 Units Each For Men And Women,2 Count
This powerful duo includes high-potency fish oil (2500 mg) and a multivitamin blend with herbs, zinc, and vitamin C. It supports immunity, energy, and heart health in one combo. Ideal for active individuals, it is now available at special prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

6.

Swisse Fish Oil with 1500mg Omega 3 - 200 Capsules, One Capsule Per Serving,(Highest Fish Oil Concentrate In Single Capsule) Manufactured In Australia, Internationally Proven Formula
Australia-made and sustainably sourced, these capsules pack high-concentration Omega-3s for improved cholesterol levels, heart function, and cognitive performance. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and no fishy aftertaste, which makes it a premium supplement. Moreover, it is now available at a special price during the Amazon India Sale 2025.

Prime Day Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best biotin supplements

Biotin-rich formulas help reduce hair thinning, strengthen follicles, and improve keratin production. They also support youthful skin and healthy nails.

7.

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Veg & Gut Friendly
These strawberry gummies pack biotin, zinc, and multivitamins to reduce hair fall, support growth, and fight oxidative stress. With no added sugar, it is a fully vegetarian and delicious option. A tasty wellness habit for men, it is available at a discount on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

8.

Follihair New By Abbott Helps Nourish & Strengthen Hair Follicles Tablet, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals & Natural Extracts Twin Pack (30 X 2), 1 count, 30 capsules
Follihair New by Abbott is a nutrient-rich supplement for healthier hair. These tablets are loaded with amino acids, minerals, and biotin. They support hair volume, stimulate follicles, and promote keratin production. Ideal for daily nourishment, grab it now during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

9.

The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women
With biotin, amla, grapeseed, and essential vitamins, these vegan tablets enhance hair thickness, skin glow, and nail strength. The Body Reserve Plant-Based Biotin Tablets are designed for clean beauty enthusiasts. Moreover, this wellness boost is live on Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Get multivitamins for everyday vitality

Fill your nutritional gap with the best multivitamin supplements. They improve vitality, enhance immune response, and support healthy skin, bones, and energy. These supplements are especially vital for women with busy routines.

10.

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women with 43 Ingredients | Multivitamin Tablet with Probiotics - 100 Veg Tablets (Pack of 2)
Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women features 43 active ingredients, including probiotics and antioxidants. This multivitamin supports digestion, energy, and immunity. It delivers 100% RDA of essential nutrients to help you stay balanced. Grab this wellness essential now on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

11.

HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract
HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women is formulated with zinc, ginseng, and essential vitamins. This supplement improves energy, supports skin health, and boosts immunity. It is ideal for active women who need daily nutritional support. Score it now on the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

12.

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Multivitamin With Probiotics - 60 Ingredients Supplement For Men And Women | Vitamin C, D, E, B3, B5, B12, Zinc, Magnesium, Giloy & Biotin | Good For Bone & Joint Support | Gut health - 180 Veg Tablets
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Multivitamin is an all-in-one daily supplement that offers 60 nutrients, including probiotics, biotin, giloy, and vitamin D. It strengthens bones, boosts gut health, and supports immunity. Undoubtedly, it is a complete multivitamin solution, which is available now during Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale at a lower price.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get up to 40% off on the best protein supplements

Protein helps rebuild muscles, fuels recovery, and enhances endurance. Ideal for those focused on workouts, lean gains, and strength training, they can support your workouts.

13.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Rich Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein comes with 25g of protein, enhanced absorption, and 60% better BCAA uptake. This whey is a go-to for muscle growth and faster recovery. Moreover, it is clinically tested and lab-certified. Grab it now during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

14.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi]
Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey may be a good option for you. This isolate whey blend delivers 25g of protein, ProHydrolase enzymes, and a delicious kulfi flavor. It fuels strength and lean muscle gains. Grab this Informed Choice certified protein at a lower price during the Amazon India Sale 2025.

15.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
Made with only 3 clean ingredients, The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate may be a good choice for you. This 26g protein formula is unflavored and ideal for purists. No additives, no artificial junk, it offers clean performance nutrition. Moreover, it is available during the Amazon Sale (July 2025) at a discounted price.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live: Enjoy huge discounts on the best creatine supplements

Creatine fuels high-intensity workouts, supports strength gains, and shortens recovery. They are perfect for those aiming to level up physical performance.

16.

MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Unflavoured (32 Servings, 100g) | Trustified Certified Creatine
MuscleBlaze offers Labdoor USA-certified and ultra-pure creatine powder. It claims to improve strength, boost lifting capacity, and support lean muscle mass. Ideal for pre- or post-workout, you can get it at a lower price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

17.

Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder, 1 count
Wellcore Micronised Creatine Monohydrate is a Trustified-certified and filler-free supplement. This fruit-flavored creatine helps you lift heavier and recover faster. Delicious and effective, it is now live on Amazon India’s Prime Day Sale 2025.

18.

Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder 3000 mg Creatine per Serving, NABL Lab Tested – Increases Muscle Mass, Strength & Power – Pre/Post Workout Supplement – 250g, Pineapple
Nutrabay Gold Creatine Monohydrate is a NABL-tested micronised creatine. It may boost ATP, strength, and endurance. With no banned substances, this supplement is safe and fast-absorbing. Power your workouts now with these supplements that are available at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2025: Best omega-3, protein and other supplements to buy at up to 60% off for daily wellness

8 best bicycles to boost your health: Grab pre-deals at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Best protein powders for beginners in 2025: Start your fitness journey with our top 6 picks

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:FAQs

  • What discounts are available on daily use health products?

    During the Amazon Sale (July 2025), you can get up to 40% off on essentials like protein powders, collagen supplements, biotin gummies, and multivitamins for men and women.

  • Are there additional bank offers on Prime Day purchases?

    Yes, you can save an extra 10% with SBI and ICICI Bank cards during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, adding even more value to your shopping cart.

  • Is an Amazon Prime membership required for these discounts?

    Yes, most exclusive Prime Day offers are available only to Prime members. However, some deals are visible to all users under the broader Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

  • When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 happening?

    The sale is live from July 12 to July 14, 2025. Don’t miss out as deals change fast, and many popular products sell out within hours.

  • Are health supplements authentic on Amazon India?

    Yes, most health supplements sold during Prime Day are from verified sellers and brands. Look for FSSAI-certified, lab-tested, and Trustified products for maximum reliability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Boost your health with supplements: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2; Up to 40% off on fish oil, biotin, and more
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
