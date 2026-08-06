Try this delicious veg burnt-garlic noodle soup by Sanjyot Keer for a comforting dish in the monsoon: See preparation

The incessant rain outside has likely put a damper on many of your plans to go out for a meal, but the monsoon cravings are hard to ignore. The only solution is to prepare something fancy at home, and Your Food Lab founder and popular internet chef, Sanjyot Keer, has just the recipe.

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On July 24, Sanjyot shared his instant one-pot veg burnt garlic noodle soup on YouTube. He described the dish, stating, “An easy, comforting meal in a bowl that's perfect for the monsoon. Loaded with veggies, mushrooms, paneer, and noodles in a flavourful burnt garlic broth, it’s wholesome, comforting, and comes together in no time.”

The recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves four to five. The detailed steps are as follows.