Try this delicious veg burnt-garlic noodle soup by Sanjyot Keer for a comforting dish in the monsoon: See preparation
The rich flavour of a well-made burnt garlic noodle soup leaves us feeling warm inside on rainy days. Sanjyot Keer shares the recipe to make it at home.
The incessant rain outside has likely put a damper on many of your plans to go out for a meal, but the monsoon cravings are hard to ignore. The only solution is to prepare something fancy at home, and Your Food Lab founder and popular internet chef, Sanjyot Keer, has just the recipe.
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On July 24, Sanjyot shared his instant one-pot veg burnt garlic noodle soup on YouTube. He described the dish, stating, “An easy, comforting meal in a bowl that's perfect for the monsoon. Loaded with veggies, mushrooms, paneer, and noodles in a flavourful burnt garlic broth, it’s wholesome, comforting, and comes together in no time.”
The recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves four to five. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for veg burnt garlic noodle soup
- Carrot - 1 medium-sized
- French beans - 8–10
- Spring onion - 2–3
- Shimeji mushroom - 125 grams
- Birds eye chilli - 4–5
- Paneer - 150 grams
- Garlic - 70 grams
- Oil - 1–2 tbsp
- Hot water - 1.5 litres
- Stock cube - 1
- Light soy sauce - 2 tsp
- Vinegar - 1/2 tsp
- White pepper powder - a large pinch
- Sugar - a pinch
- Salt - a large pinch
- Noodles - 100 grams
- Salt - if required
- Cornflour - 2 tbsp
- Water - 4–5 tbsp
- Spring onion greens - chopped
For garnish
- Spring onion greens - as required
- Chilli oil - as required
Method of preparation
- Slice the carrot into thin planks, then cut into thin matchsticks (juliennes).
- Trim the ends of the French beans and slice them diagonally into thin pieces.
- Chop the white stems of the spring onions finely. Cut part of the green tops into 2-inch lengths (for the soup) and chop the rest finely (for garnish).
- Trim the base of the shimeji mushrooms so the individual pieces separate cleanly.
- Slit the bird's eye chillies. If you prefer less heat, use one or two regular green chillies instead.
- Slice the paneer (or tofu) into thin, long strips.
- Chop the garlic finely using a chopper.
- Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in a wok or deep pan over medium heat.
- Add the chopped garlic and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns a deep golden brown.
- Immediately add the spring onion whites and split chillies to stop the garlic from burning. Stir briefly for 10 to 15 seconds.
- Pour in 1.5 litres of hot water.
- Add the vegetable stock cube, light soy sauce, white vinegar, white pepper powder, sugar, and salt. Stir well and bring the broth to a rolling boil.
- Drop the julienned carrots, French beans, and 100 grams of noodles into the boiling broth.
- Cook on medium-high heat for three to four minutes until the noodles begin to soften but still hold a bite.
- Add the mushrooms and paneer/tofu strips. Continue simmering for another two to three minutes.
- Slowly pour in the cornstarch slurry while stirring continuously to give the broth a light, silky body without making it overly thick.
- Simmer for two to three minutes until all ingredients are fully cooked.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with salt or pepper if needed.
- Toss in the two-inch spring onion green strips and stir once. Turn off the heat.
- Ladle the hot noodle soup into serving bowls.
- Garnish with finely chopped spring onion greens and a drizzle of chilli oil if desired. Serve piping hot!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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