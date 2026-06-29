Monsoon making you crave something warm and cozy? Try this zero oil one pot lemon chicken noodle soup with 30 g protein

The monsoon has a way of making you crave simple comforts, and few dishes hit the spot quite like a steaming bowl of noodle soup. As the rain taps against your window, every spoonful of warm, fragrant broth can feel like a cosy escape, transporting you to a quiet mountain retreat or a tucked-away café without ever leaving home. If you're looking for a comforting bowl that's just as nourishing as it is satisfying, this high-protein lemon chicken noodle soup is the perfect recipe to try. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared his take on lemon chicken noodle soup – a wholesome one-pot meal packed with protein, loaded with colourful vegetables and simmered in a flavourful, comforting broth.

In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the fitness coach highlights, “I have been obsessed with this zero oil boiled chicken recipe that has been all over my feed lately and here is my version of a lemon chicken noodle soup that is inspired by that recipe. This entire bowl is about 350 calories with 30 g of protein.”