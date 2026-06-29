Monsoon making you crave something warm and cozy? Try this zero oil one pot lemon chicken noodle soup with 30 g protein
Nothing beats the comfort of a warm bowl of noodle soup as the heavens pour down outside your window! Try this fitness coach-approved high-protein recipe.
The monsoon has a way of making you crave simple comforts, and few dishes hit the spot quite like a steaming bowl of noodle soup. As the rain taps against your window, every spoonful of warm, fragrant broth can feel like a cosy escape, transporting you to a quiet mountain retreat or a tucked-away café without ever leaving home. If you're looking for a comforting bowl that's just as nourishing as it is satisfying, this high-protein lemon chicken noodle soup is the perfect recipe to try.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared his take on lemon chicken noodle soup – a wholesome one-pot meal packed with protein, loaded with colourful vegetables and simmered in a flavourful, comforting broth.
In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the fitness coach highlights, “I have been obsessed with this zero oil boiled chicken recipe that has been all over my feed lately and here is my version of a lemon chicken noodle soup that is inspired by that recipe. This entire bowl is about 350 calories with 30 g of protein.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 500g bone-in chicken thighs, cut into medium-sized pieces
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 15 g ginger, sliced
- 2 green chillies, slit
- 1 handful spring onions (white parts), chopped
- 1 cup (150 g) green beans, chopped
- 1 carrot (100 g), diced
- 2 potatoes (240 g), chopped
- 5 coriander stems
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- About 700ml water, or enough to cover the ingredients
- 60 g noodles (any variety)
- 1 handful spring onions (green parts), chopped
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce (50 ml)
- Juice of ½ lime
- 1 lime, sliced, for serving
Method
- Place the chicken thighs, crushed garlic, sliced ginger, slit green chillies, spring onion whites, beans, carrot, potatoes, coriander stems, black pepper and salt into a large pot. Pour in enough water to just cover all the ingredients, about 700 ml.
- Set the pot over a medium flame and give everything a good stir. Cover with a lid and let it cook for 20 minutes, allowing the chicken to become tender and the vegetables to soften while the broth develops flavour.
- Remove the lid and add the raw noodles, chopped spring onion greens, soy sauce and the juice of half a lime. Stir well to combine all the ingredients.
- Continue cooking uncovered for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked through and have absorbed the flavours of the broth. Check that the chicken is fully cooked and the potatoes are tender.
- Turn off the heat and transfer the soup to serving bowls. Garnish with fresh lime slices and serve hot for a comforting one-pot meal.
Nutrition (per serving, serves 3):
- Calories: 330
- Protein: 30 g
- Carbohydrates: 34 g
- Fat: 7 g
- Fibre: 6 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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