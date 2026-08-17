Want a healthy, protein-rich snack? Try this corn and jalapeno toastie recipe which takes 5 minutes in an air fryer

Craving a delicious, indulgent snack but still trying to keep your meals healthy? Whipping up an easy recipe at home can be a fun way to experiment with flavours while giving you control over the ingredients. By adding protein-rich ingredients and plenty of veggies, you can enjoy a satisfying snack without feeling like you are derailing your fitness goals – and we may have found the perfect recipe for you.

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Saloni Kukreja, chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for corn and jalapeno toastie – a delicious, satisfying snack that combines protein-rich paneer with crunchy vegetables and the indulgent flavour of cheese. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the food blogger describes it as, “This corn and jalapeno toastie is packed with creamy paneer, sweet corn, crunchy capsicum and melty cheese, all piled onto bread and air fried until golden and crisp. The best part? It takes just five minutes in the air fryer!”