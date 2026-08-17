Want a healthy, protein-rich snack? Try this corn and jalapeno toastie recipe which takes 5 minutes in an air fryer
Saloni's corn and jalapeno toastie is a crispy, high-protein solution to your evening cravings – perfectly indulgent while maintaining your fitness goals.
Craving a delicious, indulgent snack but still trying to keep your meals healthy? Whipping up an easy recipe at home can be a fun way to experiment with flavours while giving you control over the ingredients. By adding protein-rich ingredients and plenty of veggies, you can enjoy a satisfying snack without feeling like you are derailing your fitness goals – and we may have found the perfect recipe for you.
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Saloni Kukreja, chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for corn and jalapeno toastie – a delicious, satisfying snack that combines protein-rich paneer with crunchy vegetables and the indulgent flavour of cheese. In an Instagram video shared on August 16, the food blogger describes it as, “This corn and jalapeno toastie is packed with creamy paneer, sweet corn, crunchy capsicum and melty cheese, all piled onto bread and air fried until golden and crisp. The best part? It takes just five minutes in the air fryer!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 200g paneer, crumbled
- ¼ cup milk
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 3 tbsp boiled sweet corn
- ¼ cup capsicum, finely chopped
- 3 to 4 tbsp grated cheese
- Jalapeno slices, for topping
- Bread slices of your choice
Method
- Start by crumbling the paneer into a pan, breaking up any large pieces so that it cooks evenly. Add the milk and chilli flakes, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the paneer softens and absorbs some of the milk.
- Once the paneer has softened, take the pan off the heat and add the boiled sweet corn, finely chopped capsicum and grated cheese. Season with salt and black pepper according to taste, and mix everything thoroughly until the ingredients are well combined and the cheese is evenly distributed.
- Preheat your air fryer to 190°C. Meanwhile, take bread slices of your choice and spread a generous, even layer of the prepared paneer mixture over each slice, making sure to cover the surface from edge to edge.
- Top each slice with a few jalapeno slices for a spicy kick, then carefully place the bread into the preheated air fryer basket, ensuring the slices are not overcrowded.
- Air-fry at 190°C for around five minutes, or until the bread turns golden brown and crisp and the cheese on top is melted and lightly browned.
- Carefully remove the crispy paneer toast from the air fryer, let it cool for a minute or two, then serve hot and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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