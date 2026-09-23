For those who prefer soft winter layers, UNIQLO's new collection brings relaxed fits and rich colours

As winter dressing shifts towards warmer layers and textured fabrics, UNIQLO: C is giving everyday wardrobe staples a softer update. The 2026 Fall/Winter collection, designed by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, explores the theme “Precision of Softness” through cashmere, corduroy, denim and wool. The collection will be available in India from September 25, 2026, online and at select UNIQLO stores. Keller said the collection was designed around the idea of bringing comfort and character together, with particular attention to proportion, texture and movement. UNIQLO Winter collection brings cashmere, fluid corduroy and rich colours (UNIQLO) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

“For this collection, I wanted to give that softness greater definition, through proportion, texture and the way each piece moves on the body.”

Fluffy cashmere is one of the key parts of the collection One of the key additions to the Fall/Winter collection is a new cashmere series developed by Keller. The range introduces long-pile fluffy knits that highlight the natural warmth and softness of cashmere while adding a more pronounced surface texture. The collection includes shallow V-neck styles, crew-neck cardigans and turtleneck vests.

The pieces come in muted shades including pink, lemon, oatmeal, charcoal grey and cream, bringing lighter tones into the winter wardrobe. The official UNIQLO collection page also highlights fluffy cashmere, along with new trousers and an Italian leather long belt, as key pieces of the season.

Corduroy gets a lighter update Corduroy is another familiar winter fabric featured in the collection, but this time with a lighter and more fluid feel. UNIQLO says the newly developed corduroy fabric is designed to create a fluid drape, with the trousers finished with a leather belt featuring a metal tip. This plays into the collection's broader focus on combining relaxed volumes with more considered details.

Rich bordeaux meets softer winter colours The collection's colour palette moves between deeper seasonal shades and softer accents. Bordeaux, brown and charcoal provide the richer tones, while lemon, blush pink and green add contrast. New shades of heattech cashmere blends are also introduced for layered fall/winter dressing. The mix gives the collection a winter palette without limiting it to the darker colours traditionally associated with the season.

The collection focuses on relaxed but considered proportions Across the collection, denim, wool, cashmere and corduroy are used in silhouettes described by UNIQLO as generous yet controlled. Rather than simply adding volume, the collection focuses on how individual pieces work together through layering, texture and proportion. This is central to Keller's interpretation of “Precision of Softness”.

Who is Clare Waight Keller? Clare Waight Keller is a British fashion designer whose career has included work with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Pringle of Scotland, Chloé and Givenchy. She became Givenchy's first female artistic director in 2017 and was named Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. She launched UNIQLO's: C in 2023 and was appointed UNIQLO's creative director in 2024. Her UNIQLO C collections bring her approach to proportion and modern dressing into the brand's everyday lifewear offering.