Does throat pain after cancer treatment mean it has relapsed? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains what it may indicate
Some people may experience sore throat following cancer treatment – Dr Varshney of Medanta Hospital, Noida, lists the possible reasons and what it may indicate.
Finishing cancer treatment can bring a much-needed sense of relief, but recovery does not always mean that treatment-related symptoms disappear straight away. A sore or irritated throat, for instance, can persist during or even after treatment, leaving patients wondering whether it signals something more serious. While uncomfortable, a sore throat does not necessarily mean that the cancer has returned and can have several treatment-related causes.
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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – a senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – points out that the reason behind throat discomfort needs to be understood in the context of the patient's cancer, treatment received and overall health.
He explains, “Patients often become understandably concerned when a new symptom appears after cancer treatment. However, throat pain has several possible explanations. Treatment-related irritation, dryness, inflammation and infections can all cause similar symptoms, so it is important to look at the complete clinical picture rather than assuming the worst.”
Cancer treatment can affect the throat
According to Dr Varshney, some cancer treatments can temporarily or, in certain cases, more persistently affect the tissues lining the mouth and throat. Chemotherapy may cause inflammation or sores in these areas, while radiotherapy involving the head and neck can affect both the mucosal tissues and salivary glands.
The oncologist further elaborates, “A reduction in saliva can make the mouth and throat feel unusually dry. This dryness may make swallowing uncomfortable and can contribute to a persistent scratchy or burning sensation. Patients may also find certain foods, particularly spicy, acidic or very hot foods, more irritating during recovery.”
Infection should also be considered
The immune system can be affected during cancer treatment, particularly when chemotherapy causes a fall in certain blood cells. As a result, some patients may become more susceptible to infections. Dr Varshney highlights that a sore throat accompanied by fever, chills, worsening weakness or other signs of infection should therefore not be dismissed as an ordinary seasonal throat infection.
He explains, “Whether a patient needs testing or treatment depends on factors such as their blood counts, treatment schedule, symptoms and examination findings. Self-medication, particularly with antibiotics, is not the right approach because the cause of the throat problem may not be bacterial.”
Does a sore throat mean cancer has returned?
This is often the first fear that comes to a patient's mind. However, a sore throat alone is not sufficient evidence of cancer recurrence. Doctors consider several factors, including the original cancer, location of treatment, duration of the symptom and whether other concerning symptoms have appeared.
The oncologist advises, “If throat discomfort is persistent, progressively worsening or associated with difficulty swallowing, unexplained weight loss, bleeding, a persistent change in voice or a new lump, medical evaluation becomes particularly important.”
When should patients seek help?
Cancer survivors should inform their treating team about symptoms that are persistent, unusual or getting worse. Immediate medical attention may be required for difficulty breathing, inability to swallow fluids, significant dehydration or fever, especially when the patient has been advised that their immunity or blood counts are low.
“Recovery after cancer treatment is not identical for everyone. Patients should not panic over every new symptom, but neither should they ignore symptoms that continue or change. The safest approach is to discuss persistent throat problems with the oncology team so that treatment effects, infection and other possible causes can be separated clinically,” concludes Dr Varshney.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney is a consultant medical oncologist with over 10 years of clinical experience at Medanta Hospital. He completed his MBBS and MD at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, followed by a DM in Medical Oncology from AIIMS, New Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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