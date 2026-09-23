Does throat pain after cancer treatment mean it has relapsed? Oncologist Dr Ankur Varshney explains what it may indicate

Finishing cancer treatment can bring a much-needed sense of relief, but recovery does not always mean that treatment-related symptoms disappear straight away. A sore or irritated throat, for instance, can persist during or even after treatment, leaving patients wondering whether it signals something more serious. While uncomfortable, a sore throat does not necessarily mean that the cancer has returned and can have several treatment-related causes.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – a senior consultant medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – points out that the reason behind throat discomfort needs to be understood in the context of the patient's cancer, treatment received and overall health.

He explains, “Patients often become understandably concerned when a new symptom appears after cancer treatment. However, throat pain has several possible explanations. Treatment-related irritation, dryness, inflammation and infections can all cause similar symptoms, so it is important to look at the complete clinical picture rather than assuming the worst.”

Cancer treatment can affect the throat According to Dr Varshney, some cancer treatments can temporarily or, in certain cases, more persistently affect the tissues lining the mouth and throat. Chemotherapy may cause inflammation or sores in these areas, while radiotherapy involving the head and neck can affect both the mucosal tissues and salivary glands.

The oncologist further elaborates, “A reduction in saliva can make the mouth and throat feel unusually dry. This dryness may make swallowing uncomfortable and can contribute to a persistent scratchy or burning sensation. Patients may also find certain foods, particularly spicy, acidic or very hot foods, more irritating during recovery.”