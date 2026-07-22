Worried about cancer treatment? Oncologist Dr Ruchir Tandon debunks 6 myths that are still popular

Despite remarkable advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, several myths continue to influence how people in India perceive the disease. These misconceptions often lead to fear, delayed diagnosis, refusal of effective treatment, or dependence on unproven remedies.

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According to oncologist Dr Ruchir Tandon, understanding the facts about cancer treatment is essential because early detection and timely treatment significantly improve outcomes in many cases. To spread awareness, he debunked six popular myths in an interaction with HT Lifestyle.

1. Biopsy spreads cancer One of the most common myths surrounding cancer treatment is that a biopsy spreads cancer, shared Dr Tandon.

“A biopsy is a safe and essential diagnostic procedure that helps doctors confirm the presence of cancer, identify its type, and determine the most appropriate treatment,” he explained.

Modern biopsy techniques follow strict medical protocols, and the risk of cancer spreading because of a biopsy is extremely rare. In fact, avoiding a biopsy can delay diagnosis and reduce the chances of successful treatment, cautioned the oncologist.

2. Chemotherapy always causes unbearable pain Another widespread belief is that chemotherapy always causes unbearable suffering. While chemotherapy can cause side effects such as nausea, fatigue, or hair loss, modern cancer care has advanced significantly, assured Dr Tandon.

“Today, effective medications help manage most side effects, allowing many patients to continue their daily activities during treatment. Moreover, chemotherapy is tailored to each patient's condition, and not everyone experiences the same intensity of side effects,” he noted.