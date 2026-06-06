Life after cancer treatment: Oncologist shares 6 tips to make the transition to work and normal routines smoother

For many cancer patients, reaching the end of treatment is a significant milestone, often accompanied by relief, optimism, and a sense of accomplishment. However, life after cancer can bring its own challenges. Recovery may continue well beyond chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery, while worries about recurrence, returning to work, and readjusting to everyday life can create new uncertainties. As more people survive cancer than ever before, experts are placing increasing focus on survivorship care and supporting long-term health and quality of life. Many cancer survivors can gradually return to work and normal life after treatment is over. (Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney – senior medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida – who explains, “Completing cancer treatment is a major milestone, but it is not the end of the journey. Many survivors continue to face physical, emotional, and social challenges long after their treatment is over. The goal of survivorship care is to help patients not only live longer but also live better. As cancer survival rates improve, attention is increasingly shifting toward helping survivors successfully return to work, maintain their health, and regain confidence in their daily lives.”

As advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment continue to improve survival rates, greater attention is being paid to survivorship care and helping patients regain their quality of life. Returning to work is a key milestone in this journey, with studies suggesting that nearly three-fourths of cancer survivors eventually resume employment, although many continue to face physical and emotional challenges during the transition.

Prioritise follow-up care Many survivors mistakenly assume that completing treatment means they no longer require regular medical care. However, scheduled follow-up appointments remain a crucial part of survivorship. These visits help doctors monitor for signs of recurrence, manage long-term treatment-related side effects, identify potential complications early, and address any persistent physical or emotional symptoms that may continue long after treatment has ended.

Dr Varshney explains, “Cancer follow-up is not merely about looking for recurrence. It is equally about ensuring that survivors regain the best possible quality of life. These appointments help monitor for recurrence, manage long-term side effects, and detect any treatment-related complications early. Follow-up care also provides an opportunity to discuss persistent symptoms such as fatigue, pain, sleep disturbances, or cognitive difficulties. Long-term health requires a comprehensive approach beyond cancer surveillance.”

Don’t ignore persistent fatigue According to Dr Varshney, cancer-related fatigue is one of the most common complaints after treatment. Research suggests that up to 80 percent of patients experience significant fatigue during cancer treatment, and nearly one-third may continue to experience fatigue months or even years after treatment ends. This can impact concentration, productivity, and confidence at work.

He notes, “Many survivors feel frustrated because they expect their energy levels to bounce back immediately. However, recovery often takes time. Gradually increasing physical activity, maintaining good nutrition, and addressing sleep issues can help improve energy levels.”