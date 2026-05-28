Oncologist warns against falling for tobacco products: ‘Addiction disguised as stress relief…’

India is home to more than 260 million tobacco users, making it one of the countries with the highest tobacco burden in the world. Nearly one in three adults consumes tobacco in some form. The toll is staggering – more than 1.3 million people in India die each year from tobacco-related illnesses, many of which are preventable. Don't get fooled by the attractive packaging of vapes and e-cigarettes! They are equally harmful as cigarettes. (Unsplash)

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While tobacco is widely linked to lung cancer, its health risks extend far beyond that. It is also a major contributor to heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory illnesses, oral cancer, and several other serious conditions. The impact continues to place a heavy health burden on millions of individuals and families across the country.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, senior medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida, who explains that tobacco and nicotine products are often designed to appear appealing, especially to young people, through flavoured variants, eye-catching packaging and aggressive marketing. But behind this appeal lies a far more dangerous reality – addiction, long-term disease and an increased risk of cancer.

The oncologist highlights, “India is witnessing an alarming burden of tobacco-related cancers, especially oral and lung cancers. What makes this more concerning is that most of these cancers are preventable if tobacco use is stopped in time. Despite increasing awareness, many people still underestimate the damage caused by smoking, chewing tobacco, hookah, vaping, and nicotine-based products.”

How tobacco causes cancer According to Dr Varshney, tobacco contains thousands of harmful chemicals, many of which are proven carcinogens. These toxic substances damage the DNA of healthy cells and gradually trigger abnormal cell growth, eventually leading to cancer.

He outlines the following major cancers related to tobacco use:

Lung cancer

Oral and tongue cancer

Throat cancer

Food pipe (oesophageal) cancer

Bladder cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Kidney cancer The oncologist notes, “People often associate tobacco only with lung cancer, but the truth is that tobacco affects nearly every organ of the body. Chewing tobacco and gutka are particularly dangerous in India, where oral cancer cases remain alarmingly high. Many patients develop non-healing mouth ulcers, white patches, jaw stiffness, or difficulty swallowing, but ignore these early warning signs.”

Why is nicotine addiction so dangerous? Nicotine is the highly addictive substance that keeps users hooked. Over time, this dependence can become both physical and psychological, making it difficult to quit. New-age products such as flavoured vapes and e-cigarettes are further normalising nicotine use, especially among teenagers and young adults, making addiction appear more socially acceptable.

Dr Varshney stresses, “Addiction is carefully disguised as lifestyle and stress relief.” He outlines common reasons why people fail to quit tobacco.