Trump health update: Expert claims POTUS ‘suffered stroke’ amid public speculation: ‘He was shuffling…’

A medical professor has claimed that US President Donald Trump may have suffered a stroke during his second term, citing what he described as a pattern of neurological symptoms observed in public appearances. US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

The comments were made by Dr Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, during a discussion on The Daily Beast podcast.

Dr Davidson said his interpretation was based on observing Trump’s physical behavior and speech patterns over time. “Earlier in the year, there was video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird,” he said on the podcast.

He suggested that such movement patterns can sometimes be seen in patients recovering from strokes.

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Claims of movement and speech changes In the same discussion, Dr Davidson pointed to what he described as Trump cradling his right hand with his left, calling it a possible indicator of weakness on one side of the body, which can be associated with stroke patients.

He also referenced earlier speech patterns, saying Trump appeared to be “garbling” words more noticeably at certain points earlier in the year, although he noted that this appeared less evident in more recent appearances.

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CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner was also cited in The Mirror US report as previously raising concerns about Trump’s apparent insomnia. Davidson suggested that sleep disruption can sometimes occur after neurological events, including strokes, though he stressed his comments were based on observation rather than confirmed diagnosis.

White House rejects claims The White House has repeatedly maintained that Trump undergoes routine medical checks and remains fit for office.

The administration has also previously addressed unrelated health speculation, including visible bruising on Trump’s hand, which was attributed to frequent handshaking. Trump later said the bruising was linked to his use of aspirin.

Recent medical check-up Trump recently visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine medical examination, after which he stated that “everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and “aced” each one. “One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed.