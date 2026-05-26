Trump's Walter Reed visit: Will his health check-up update be made public? What we know so far

President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, for his annual dental and medical check-up and said it went ‘perfectly’. Trump undergoes annual medical check-up at Walter Reed; report expected soon. (Bloomberg)

The White House confirmed the visit in a statement, saying it would include “the President's routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care.” The visit also included time with military personnel stationed at the facility.

This is Trump's fourth medical visit since returning to office in January 2025. He turns 80 next month which makes him the oldest person ever elected US president. His health has been under the microscope in recent months, partly due to publicly visible bruising on his hands and swelling in his legs. In July 2025, the White House confirmed Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where veins in the legs struggle to push blood back up to the heart properly.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT” Trump wrote on Truth Social after today's test.

So, when could the results come? The POTUS is not required by law to make health check-up details public. But based on how things have gone in the past, the results could be released within a day or two or it could take a few weeks, in the form of an update from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella.

Looking at past check-ups as a guide: Trump's most recent physical was conducted on April 12, 2025, and the results were made public just one day later, on April 13, 2025. If the White House follows the same pattern this time in choosing to release, results from today's visit are expected to be out on May 27 or 28, 2026.

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How much will the public actually learn? Physician and Mount Sinai professor Jacob Appel told the Associated Press, “absolutely no requirement” for presidents to have annual health exams or share the results publicly at all.

According to Newsweek, Trump has often shared only limited details about his health. His 2018 medical check-up gave one of the most detailed reports during his time in office.

But later reports, including the one released in October 2025, shared very few specific details or numbers. White House physician Sean Barbabella said Trump underwent “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments,” but the summary did not explain the results in detail.

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