Large clouds of smoke engulf Russia's Wildberries warehouse after Ukraine's massive attack on Moscow | Visuals

Ukraine reportedly launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Russia on Sunday, sending hundreds of drones across the country and killing at least six people. Visuals show huge columns of black smoke billowing into the sky after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk, (X) Visuals show huge columns of black smoke billowing into the sky after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk, in the Moscow region.

A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop a load of water during a fire at Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complex near the town of Podolsk, outside Moscow on August 16. (AFP)

Russia’s ministry of defense said it destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 600 drones were detected heading towards the Russian capital, with a third of them destroyed over the Moscow region, The Associated Press reported. Air defences shot down or suppressed 187 drones across the Moscow region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said, as per a Bloomberg report.

Fires were also reported at a pharmaceutical warehouse in Domodedovo and an industrial facility in Voskresensk. Three people were injured in the attacks. He also confirmed the blaze at the Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk. Also Read: ‘Harm to bilateral ties’: Russia demands US, Turkey explanation over possible Ukraine arms transfer - What's happening

Additionally, Vorobyov said, an 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region. The attack also targeted three towns in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region. Governor Yury Slyusar said five people were killed in an attack involving more than 150 drones. Several homes and a railway station were damaged, while a forest fire was also reported. Wildberries a recurring target Wildberries, Russia’s version of Amazon, has become a recurring target in Ukraine’s campaign against Russian logistics infrastructure. At least 20 of the company’s warehouses have been attacked since mid-July. The Koledino distribution centre hit overnight is one of Wildberries’ major Moscow-region hubs.