Pakistan blast toll crosses 100 since February following latest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bombing

Blasts and suicide bombings in Pakistan have killed over 100 persons since February, injuring several others, following the explosion in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in the recent months. (AFP)

The latest blast in Dera Ismail Khan killed 11 people, injuring at least 30 others at a roadside police checkpoint after a suicide bomber allegedly detonated an explosives-laden vehicle there, the Associated Press cited police and rescue officials as saying.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in the recent months, with the suicide blast outside a Shia religious centre in Pakistan's capital Islamabad in February among the deadliest. Several of the blasts were claimed by the TTP and the Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA.

Islamabad religious centre blast year's first major explosion The blast outside a Shia religious centre in Islamabad, which killed over 30 people and injured 169 others in February, was the first major one in Pakistan which rocked the Capital Islamabad. Believed to be a suicide attack, the explosion took place at Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, a police statement said.

The attacker allegedly stopped at the gate and detonated himself, AFP reported, citing a security official. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast, saying those behind it would be found and brought to justice. The blast had taken place three months after a suicide blast outside a district court in Islamabad in November, 2025.

Spate of explosions in May Pakistan saw a string of blasts within days, which led to the deaths of over 40 people in May earlier this year, including children. On May 6, three children were killed and two others injured in an explosion outside a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blast took place in the Ghwa Khwa area of Lower South Waziristan, near the Afghan border, after a bomb planted in a motorcycle detonated, PTI news agency reported. An unidentified individual had reportedly parked the motorcycle outside the home of a man identified as Saddam Hussain shortly before the explosion, according to police.

The incident came a week after three children were injured after militants carried out a drone attack on a cricket ground in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, PTI cited officials as saying.

On May 10, militants detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan and opened fire on police, killing at least 12 and wounding five, officials told AFP. Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

Another nine people were killed and more than two dozen injured after a bomb rigged to a rickshaw exploded in a crowded bazaar in northwest Pakistan, a couple of days after the checkpost incident. The rickshaw blast occurred in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Two traffic police personnel and a woman were among those killed, The Associated Press reported.

A massive blast took place at Chaman Pattak in Quetta in Balochistan after a powerful bomb exploded near a railway track, killing over 24 people and injuring 50 others, AFP reported.

Bombings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Multiple blasts have shaken Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year, the latest one being earlier this month, wherein an explosion near a mosque close to a police office complex killed at least 21 people and left over 80 people injured.

The blast took place close to the old Police Lines in Kohat, around 60 kilometres southwest of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said the attacker appeared to have driven a vehicle loaded with explosives into the mosque, AFP news agency reported.

Last month, at least 14 people were killed and over dozens were injured in an explosion during a Swat Peace Rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Kabal Town. “The attacker... detonated his explosive vest. A suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station located at the chowk (intersection), but was stopped by police at the main gate,” Swat's Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fida Hussain, told AFP.