Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Car bomb attack kills 12 at checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan

    Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

    Published on: May 10, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    AFP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Militants detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan and opened fire on police, killing at least 12 and wounding five, officials said on Sunday.

    A crane removes a burned armored vehicle from a damaged police checkpost site following a car bombing attack by militants in the Fateh Khel area of Pakistan's Bannu. (AFP)
    A crane removes a burned armored vehicle from a damaged police checkpost site following a car bombing attack by militants in the Fateh Khel area of Pakistan's Bannu. (AFP)

    "Last night in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, after which multiple militants entered the post," Bannu police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan told AFP.

    He said that 12 officers were confirmed dead with one more missing, the latest attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a wave of militancy that has strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

    Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

    "During the assault, the militants used quadcopters along with heavy weaponry," a senior administrative official in Bannu told AFP on condition of anonymity.

    "In addition, while retreating, the attackers took police personnel and weapons from the station with them," he added.

    Bannu has been gripped in recent years by militant activity that has grown across Pakistan's border regions.

    The Taliban government in Kabul denies Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory is a safe harbour for militants, but the frosty relationship has spiralled into deadly armed conflict, including Pakistani airstrikes on cities in Afghanistan in recent months.

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Car Bomb Attack Kills 12 At Checkpoint In Northwestern Pakistan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes