Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi continues to hold key for defending champions

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Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Score: Follow FIFA World Cup latest updates

Argentina vs Egypt LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi once again finds himself at the centre of Argentina’s World Cup campaign as the defending champions prepare to face Egypt in the round of 16. The 39-year-old has been in sensational form, scoring seven goals to sit level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the tournament’s joint-leading scorer. Another goal would see him move clear at the top of the Golden Boot race while also strengthening Argentina’s hopes of retaining the title. As influential as Messi has been, Argentina cannot afford to rely solely on their captain in the knockout stage. The defending champions have looked convincing so far, but tougher tests lie ahead. For Argentina to make another deep run, forwards Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez must shoulder more of the attacking responsibility. Greater contributions from the supporting cast would not only make Argentina more dangerous but also reduce the burden on Messi, who has once again been the team's driving force. Egypt, meanwhile, will head into the contest believing they are capable of causing a major upset. Their hopes rest largely on Mohamed Salah, who could be featuring in the final World Cup of his career. Egypt have impressed with their discipline and resilience throughout the tournament, but overcoming an unbeaten Argentina side will require their best performance yet. Salah will need to inspire his teammates if Egypt are to challenge one of the favourites and keep their World Cup dream alive. ...Read More

Egypt, meanwhile, will head into the contest believing they are capable of causing a major upset. Their hopes rest largely on Mohamed Salah, who could be featuring in the final World Cup of his career. Egypt have impressed with their discipline and resilience throughout the tournament, but overcoming an unbeaten Argentina side will require their best performance yet. Salah will need to inspire his teammates if Egypt are to challenge one of the favourites and keep their World Cup dream alive.