CEO says candidate demanded ₹50,000 raise, vanished with company laptop

The founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies says he was forced to threaten legal action against a new employee who made a series of unprofessional choices — starting with the demand of a last minute increase to her pay package and ending with her joining another company a day after her onboarding. Gaurav Kheterpal is the Jaipur-based founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies.

Gaurav Kheterpal shared an X post calling out the candidate’s behaviour. He said that the candidate, named Divya, joined Vanshiv at a package of ₹15 lakh per annum.

Candidate sought last-minute salary hike Recounting the sequence of events, Kheterpal claimed that his company had waited three months for the candidate to complete her notice period before joining.

According to him, just three days before her scheduled joining date, she asked for a salary hike of ₹50,000. Despite the last-minute request, the company agreed because it did not want to risk another candidate backing out at the eleventh hour.

Kheterpal said the candidate then completed her onboarding formalities and collected her company-issued laptop before requesting to work from home due to "personal problems". The company approved the request.

“Candidate shows up, does onboarding, collects laptop & asks for 'work from home' due to personal problems. You agree,” Kheterpal said.

However, he alleged that the very next day, she stopped responding to calls, emails and instant messages. In short, she took the company laptop and vanished.

“Get your laptop collected” The CEO said the company eventually managed to contact the employee, who told them she could not continue due to personal reasons.

In what the Jaipur-based founder called an act of “unbelievable audacity”, the new employee told them: “Get your laptop collected.”