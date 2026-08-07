'Tell what steps are being taken': CJP's Dipke requests PM Modi to address Gen Z youth this Independence Day

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate this year's Independence Day address to India's youth, urging him to explain what the government is doing for Gen Z and their future. CJP's Dipke requests PM Modi to address the youth this Independence Day. (ANI) In a 37-second Instagram reel posted on Thursday, Dipke called on people to request the Prime Minister to make young Indians the focus of his speech from the Red Fort on August 15. Also read | CJP unveils agenda for 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, will focus on four pillars PM's speech to be for Gen Z and youth: Dipke

“Every Independence Day, our Prime Minister speaks from the Red Fort. So this time, we want the Prime Minister's speech to be for Gen Z and the youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech this 15th August, should tell Gen Z and the youth what he is doing for them, what he is doing for the youth, and how he can provide them with a better future. And I request you all to request the Prime Minister that, this time, his speech should be for you all, for Gen Z and the youth,” Dipke said.

Every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi after hoisting the national flag and reviewing the guard of honour. Over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the annual speech to outline the government's achievements, major policy initiatives and future priorities. Also read | CJP forms National Working Committee to better outreach. See members' list here From NEET protests to a broader campaign The Cockroach Janta Party first came into the national spotlight during protests over the NEET paper leak issue last month. Since then, the organisation has expanded its focus to include wider demands related to institutional accountability. Also read | ‘CJP will work as pressure group to hold democratic institutions accountable’: Abhijeet Dipke The party has now announced the agenda for its nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign, identifying education reform, unemployment, institutional accountability and collaboration with civil society groups as its key priorities, as per a post shared on X by CJP co-convenor Saurav Das on Thursday.