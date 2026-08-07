CJP unveils agenda for 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, will focus on four pillars

"Education reform and unemployment remain at the very top of our priorities. We will also relentlessly push for institutional accountability because a democracy cannot function when institutions stop being accountable for their (in)actions," Das wrote.

In a post on X on Friday, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said the movement would focus on listening rather than making electoral promises.

The nationwide listening tour, which begins in September, was announced after the party's two-day National Working Committee meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The campaign is aimed at engaging directly with young people across the country to understand their aspirations, concerns and ideas before drafting a citizen-driven Youth Reform Charter.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has outlined the agenda for its nationwide 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, placing education reform, unemployment, institutional accountability and building alliances with civil society groups at the core of its upcoming grassroots outreach programme.

He said the party also wanted to bring together organisations, movements and citizens already working on issues of justice, arguing that "no single organisation can transform a nation alone."

Four pillars of the campaign According to documents released by the party, the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign will revolve around four broad themes:

Holistic education reform, covering primary to higher education.

Education-to-employment integration, with an emphasis on vocational training and market-aligned jobs.

Institutional accountability, including concerns relating to the media, Election Commission and judiciary.

Solidarity and alliances with student bodies, civil society organisations and political groups supporting youth-centric reforms. The CJP said its leadership would travel across the country from September 1 to interact with citizens and gather inputs that would eventually shape its proposed Youth Reform Charter.

Membership drive launched Alongside the campaign, the CJP also announced the rollout of its nationwide membership drive, inviting students, young professionals, workers and citizens to formally join the organisation.

The party said every new member would strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of upcoming campaigns, including the 'Kya Bolti Public' tour and state-level expansion over the next six months.

The CJP clarified that it is not accepting public donations at this stage, urging people to be cautious of anyone seeking funds in its name. It said official channels for financial contributions would be announced later through its website and verified social media accounts.

'People's pressure group, not a political party' Das reiterated that despite growing calls from supporters, the CJP has no immediate plans to enter electoral politics.

"Many of you have asked us to become a political party. We are deeply grateful for that faith. But at this moment, our energy is better spent where change truly begins: among the people," he wrote.

He said the organisation's immediate mission was grassroots mobilisation, democratic reforms and public awareness, adding that it would continue functioning as a people's pressure group.

What Dipke had said The campaign was first announced on Thursday by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said education reform would remain the party's foremost priority, arguing that rising school, college and coaching costs had made quality education increasingly unaffordable.

Dipke also said unemployment, particularly among graduates, would become a central issue in the party's outreach, while warning that young people would continue to mobilise if their concerns remained unaddressed.

He had further said the CJP would work with activists, NGOs and other organisations that supported its recent protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stressing that no single individual or organisation could solve the country's challenges alone. He also said the party would draw ideological inspiration from the Constitution of India, along with the ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.