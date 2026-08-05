CJP to act as a 'pressure group': Abhijeet Dipke shifts focus to E20 after NEET protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday shared the outfit's future plans, now that the big protest it led against the NEET-UG paper leak is over. Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), rules out possibility of entering into politics (REUTERS) In a media interaction on Wednesday, Dipke named a host of issues, including concerns over government ethanol-blend fuel policy, rising unemployment, and the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand over alleged exam irregularities, as he revealed the CJP's future plans. Ruling out the possibility of entering politics, Dipke said that CJP will function as a “pressure group” for now and will focus on becoming a movement that can drive change. Speaking to reporters ahead of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke added that the group will also discuss issues like ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment.

‘Pressure group, not political party’ Dipke ruled out possibility of entering into politics saying that people have lost faith in political parties, saying that their youth movement will function as a "pressure group" for now, as that is what India needs at the moment. The core group meeting will also take up issues like ethanol-blended fuel and rising unemployment, he said. Also Read: CJP protest: SC says youngsters need to be pacified, law enforcement must show restraint "People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues, it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group," he said, news agency PTI reported.

The condition of political parties is "very bad". People vote for one side in the morning, but by evening a government is formed by someone else, he noted, adding, “For now, CJP will be a pressure group, as what India needs now is a pressure group.” Party’s chief spokesperson Saurav Das also said that CJP will work as a grassroots-level movement and not a political party. “There are already plenty of political parties. If people still have pain, suffering, and anguish, it means the answer is not a political party. The answer is a grassroots-level movement, an awakening. And that's what the CJP is doing,” he said.