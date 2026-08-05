JP Nadda visits Nagaland’s landslide-hit Mon, assures Centre’s support

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday visited the landslide-affected Mon town in Nagaland and assured Centre’s support and relief for the affected families. Nadda was accompanied by Assam’s medical minister Ashok Singhal and Nagaland MP S Phangnon Konyak. (X/JPNadda)

Multiple landslides occurred in Mon town on July 19 and flash floods hit parts of the district due to incessant rains, claiming 11 lives. As per officials, more than 800 houses were completely washed away while 1079 were partially damaged and residents had to be evacuated.

During the visit, the Union minister, who was accompanied by Assam’s medical minister Ashok Singhal and Nagaland MP S Phangnon Konyak, interacted with several landslide-affected families.

He expressed his solidarity and assured that the Union government will extend all possible support and assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the district.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had entrusted him to personally visit the district and assess the situation, Nadda also conveyed PM’s condolences and solidarity with the people affected by the unprecedented tragedy.

Also Read:Assam floods: JP Nadda assures all help from Centre as he visits affected regions

Deputy commissioner, Mon, Wennyei Konyak highlighted that due to the landslides and flash floods in multiple locations, roads, bridges and public infrastructure have suffered extensive damage.

He briefed the visiting team that relief camps and temporary shelter arrangements have been set up and food grains, drinking water, medicines and essential commodities are being distributed.

According to district officials, the education sector suffered losses with seven schools and 15 hostels suffering major damages, while 1,300 students lost their study materials and uniforms.

Mon district recorded a total cumulative rainfall of 341mm from July 19 to 31 during which the disasters occurred leading to loss of lives and property.

While 11 bodies were retrieved, the bodies of a student and a mother who were buried in the July 19 landslide remain lost in the debris. Following a futile week-long search, the local community performed traditional last rites and the search has been called off.