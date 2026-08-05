Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, marking a significant leadership transition for the airline. Gebremariam will succeed Campbell Wilson, who resigned from the top post in April this year. Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. (Air India )

“This executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India’s transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline,” the airline said in a press release.

Chairman Chandrasekaran welcomes appointment Announcing the appointment, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said: "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilization, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era. Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride."

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'A historic moment': New CEO Responding to his appointment, Tewolde Gebremariam described the opportunity as a privilege and said he was looking forward to leading the airline through its next chapter.

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"It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey. Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting. I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth."

Focus on growth, employees and passenger experience Air India said the leadership transition reflects its commitment to India's civil aviation ambitions and the broader national economic vision.

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The airline said it will continue working closely with aviation authorities and regulators to strengthen India's position as a global aviation hub, improve international connectivity and maintain high standards of aviation safety and regulatory compliance.

The Board also acknowledged the contribution of outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson, crediting him with steering Air India through a crucial phase of its revival.