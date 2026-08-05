Space push, cricket World Cup, electricity in villages: Indira Gandhi's 1983 Independence Day speech

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Hindustan Times continues its special series revisiting some of the most iconic Independence Day speeches delivered by the country's Prime Ministers.In the sixth episode, we revisit Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 1983. Delivered during a crucial period in India's political and economic journey, the speech reflected on national unity, development, self-reliance, security and the country's aspirations on the global stage.
Debabrata Bhattacharjee is a Senior Video Producer with over seven years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in sports video production, news storytelling and social media strategy. He has extensive experience across the entire video production lifecycle, from research and scripting to shooting, editing, publishing and audience growth.
Currently with Hindustan Times, he is responsible for producing videos for HT Cricket as well as for HT Videos.Read More