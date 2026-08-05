Jharkhand students go on hunger strike as CJP's Abhijeet Dipke backs protests: What the row is about
Ranchi protests have gained momentum over as the protesters are seeking a probe by central agencies into ‘irregularities’ exam conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.
Students and job aspirants in Jharkhand have been on a sit-in protest since last month, with some of them also sitting on a hunger strike, alleging exam irregularities. The agitation, which began days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest in Delhi was called off, is taking place at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since July 29.
Protesters have alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination. The ongoing stir escalated on Tuesday after five more students joined the hunger strike to press their demands.
The hunger strike began after the students’ agitation.
The protest gained even more prominence recently with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lending support to students.
The students also announced to hold a Vidhan Sabha March to mount pressure on the state government to fulfill their demands.
While JKLM has planned the march on August 6, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other people’s organisation has planned on August 7. Common students, who are not associated with any political parties and do not want political interferences in students’ movement, planned their march on August 10.
CJP backs Ranchi protests
The CJP, which was the face of the massive student-led protest against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, also extended support to the Ranchi protests. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.
"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Dipke said in a social media post.
Ranchi protests have been receiving support from across the country, with people from various cities sending food items through online delivery apps to the protest site.
The state unit of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration here at Albert Ekka Chowk against alleged paper leaks in various state-level public recruitment tests.
What has the government said?
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the government was awaiting the investigation report of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Jharkhand police.
The government has its eyes and ears at the right place. I can’t open my heart and show. However, it’s known that I always complete any assignment that I take up. The SIT is working day and night. We are waiting for the investigation report. Once we have the findings, we will act accordingly and inform the students and the state about the resulting decisions," Soren said, in one of his first remarks regarding the agitation.
Also read: 'Political party not the answer': Dipke, Saurav Das, others to meet and discuss CJP's future
Replying to a specific question about whether a delegation would engage with the protesting students, the chief minister underlined that every action required for their welfare would be taken. “Everything possible as per constitutional norms would be done for them,” he added, while assuring them of the government’s support.
With inputs from Raj Kumar and Vishal Kant
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSana Fazili
Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More