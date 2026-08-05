Delhi CM cancels licence of Dwarka store after patients denied medicines: ‘Public service is non-negotiable’

In the original clip, the man claims that those managing the outlet had refused to give him the medicines he needed.

In a video posted by Gupta on her X account, a man is seen alleging that staff at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra were refusing to issue medicines to patients and their attendants.

A day earlier, Gupta had vowed strict action after saying that an Instagram reel showing the incident had gone viral and had been shared with her as well.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the licence of a vendor operating a Jan Aushadhi Kendra , an outlet aimed at providing affordable generic medicines, at a government hospital in Dwarka was cancelled after it refused to provide medicines to people.

After an argument, the staff members are also heard saying that recording the incident would make no difference and that he was free to complain to anyone.

Delhi CM takes action, cancels licence On Tuesday, Gupta said that government services must always put people first and Delhi would not tolerate negligence, indifference or misuse of authority.

She also said that the outlet's licence was cancelled.

“Public service is non-negotiable. The licence of the concerned medical store stands cancelled with immediate effect. Those who deny citizens their rightful services, defy lawful directions or display arrogance towards the public will face the full force of the law,” she said.

She added, “In Delhi, there will be zero tolerance for negligence, indifference or abuse of authority. Every public-facing institution exists to serve the people, not to inconvenience them.”

In a video message shared on Monday, Gupta had announced that strict action would be taken against the vendor. Calling such conduct in public services unacceptable, she said the vendor's licence would be cancelled.

“As we work to strengthen accountability through the Right to Services Bill, every citizen must receive the services they are entitled to,” she wrote on X.

What is the Right to Services Bill? Last month, the Delhi cabinet cleared the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service) Bill, 2026. The proposed law aims to make the timely delivery of notified government services a legal right while introducing penalties for officials responsible for unjustified delays, officials told HT earlier.

The bill will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011. It also proposes complete digitisation of government services, automatic escalation of delayed cases, and the establishment of an independent Delhi Right to Service Commission to monitor its implementation.

Officials who delay services without a valid reason may face a fine of ₹250 per day, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000. They may also be fined between ₹250 and ₹5,000 for rejecting applications without proper justification. However, officials will be allowed to present their explanation before any penalty is imposed.