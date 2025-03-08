Jan Aushadhi Kendras to be set up near every Delhi hospital: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said her government will ensure that Jan Aushadhi Kendras — dedicated outlets that provide generic medicines at affordable rates — will be established within 500m of every hospital in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (HT Photo)

Gupta made the announcement on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas — an annual initiative observed on March 7 that aims to strengthen community engagement and spread awareness about the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme.

“Today, on the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the decision to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras everywhere in Delhi where the rules allow. We will follow the decision of the Delhi high court, which says that there should be a Jan Aushadhi Kendra within 500 metres of every hospital,” she said.

The CM was referring to a high court order from November 2024, in which the Delhi government was directed to ensure that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened inside every hospital in the national capital within four weeks.

Delhi already has around 500 such centres.

Criticising the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not increasing the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras in Delhi, Gupta said the AAP may have been reluctant as the PMBJP is the Prime Minister’s scheme.

“However, this is a public service scheme that we will improve,” she said, adding that these centres provide “high quality, low price” medicines that are a right of every citizen of Delhi.

The AAP in a statement said the Arvind Kejriwal government “was focused on providing free medicines while the BJP government is more keen on branding things in the name of the Prime Minister”.

Gupta said Jan Aushadhi Kendras over the last seven years have benefitted around 1 million people, and have allowed Indiansto save more than ₹30,000 crore in medicine costs. She also stated that these centres will take care of women’s menstrual health.

“This is probably the only place where you can get a sanitary napkin for ₹1 in Delhi. This is a huge benefit for the women that many don’t even know about. From routine diabetes to cancer medications, all is available,” said Gupta.

The CM later posted on X that she checked the stocks and quality of the medicines at a Jan Aushadi Kendra in Ashok Vihar, and said that the government will work towards improving the health infrastructure of Delhi.

Separately, Union health minister JP Nadda, in a video posted on X, said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras sell 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs.

“The extensive portfolio includes 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs. Today, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning in the country. They sell inexpensive medicines to more than 10 lakh [1 million] people every day at 50-90% cheaper rates,” Nadda said.

The minister added that the government aims to open an additional Jan Aushadhi Kendras 5,000 centres this year, with a target of 25,000 new centres by 2027.

AAP slams govt decision to shut mohalla clinics

A day after Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh announced that 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi will shut with immediate effect, the AAP criticised the decision, calling on the state government to increase their numbers.

“There are over 550 mohalla clinics that were opened in neighbourhoods for the benefit of the people of Delhi. Some of these are so equipped that tests not done elsewhere are conducted here. We heard that the government will shut down half of them. However, we request the Delhi government to rather increase these clinics that are for the people. They should double it to over 1000. They call hospitals “Aarogya Mandir” and now they are talking of shutting temples,” AAP leader and former health minister Satyendar Jain said.

When asked about BJP allegations that some of the mohalla clinics were operating from rented private properties, Jain said that many government offices also operate from rented private properties, and that there is nothing illegal about this.