Fast-track court demands CBI's response on 3 accused for lie-detector test in NEET paper leak case

A fast-track court hearing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case on Tuesday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s response on a plea filed by three accused seeking permission to voluntarily undergo a lie detector test and brain mapping examination in order to “assist” the federal agency in its investigation. The NEET-UG paper leak 2026 was the first case assigned to the court after it was designated as a fast-track court. (HT Archive)

Special judge Ajay Gupta was hearing a plea moved by accused Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, through advocate AP Singh, who scheduled the matter for August 6.

Petitioners' voluntary submission According to the petitioners’ submission, they were “voluntarily seeking to undergo the scientific tests without any coercion to demonstrate their bona fides and assist the investigating agency in conducting a fair and transparent investigation”.

The plea stated, “The applicants have consistently maintained their innocence from the inception of the investigation and continue to assert that they have neither committed nor participated in the offences alleged against them.”

They also sought to assist the investigating agency by voluntarily offering themselves for recognised scientific examination at any government-approved Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), so that the agency can explore every lawful investigative avenue.

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Change in presiding judge The proceedings on Tuesday also marked a change in the presiding judge, with special judge Gupta re-designated to hear the paper leak case. He replaced special judge Anu Grover Baliga, who was transferred on August 1 to a special NIA court to try terror cases. Two prosecutors have been assigned to the court by the Directorate of Prosecution.

Judge Baliga had been appointed to hear all paper leak cases in the National Capital on July 23 after the Delhi high court designated a special court to deal with criminal cases arising out of paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations. The move followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on setting up fast-track courts for expeditious trials in paper leak cases.

She assumed charge on July 25 and held the first hearing in the NEET paper leak case on July 27. Before her appointment, the matter was being heard by the court of judge Gupta.

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During the current hearing, the court also adjourned the bail pleas of Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal to August 6. The matter relating to taking cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet was also deferred to the same date as the final report was still under judicial scrutiny.

CBI has named 13 accused in the chargesheeted in connection with the case, all of whom are currently lodged in judicial custody.

The case pertains to the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper. The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination, conducted on May 3, on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination was subsequently held on June 21.