Resignation a part of politics: DKS over legislators’ threats

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday issued a stern warning to disgruntled Congress legislators threatening to resign after being overlooked in the cabinet expansion, saying if they resign, it will be accepted “within a few minutes.” DK Shivakumar

The remarks came a day after some Congress MLAs expressed displeasure and offered to resign after missing out on a ministerial berth following the long-awaited cabinet expansion that saw 19 ministers getting inducted. Notable among the disgruntled legislators were Indi MLA Yashvantharayagouda V Patil, who submitted his resignation from the assembly, and Belur Gopalakrishna, who also offered to step down after being overlooked.

“Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. “When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn’t G Parameshwara (deputy CM) and I remain patient?... One needs to have patience.”

Asserting that the party is more important, Shivakumar said, “If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I’m going to accept.”

Urging the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, the chief minister said posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon.

“Those party men and legislators who were earlier appointed as members and heads of boards and corporations were told that their tenure will be for 2.5 years. It is already delayed. I will first ask our workers to resign from the posts and fill up those posts afresh, then I will speak to MLAs one by one,” he added.

Shivakumar was sworn-in as the chief minister along with 13 ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as CM on May 28. The sanctioned strength of Karnataka’s council of ministers is 34, including the CM. After the Monday’s expansion, the cabinet now has one vacant berth.

Shivakumar also dismissed any internal rift in the party after Siddaramaiah’s absence from the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Some party insiders claimed that the former CM was unhappy with the party high command ignoring several of his recommendations while finalising the cabinet expansion.

“There is a feeling among his (Siddaramaiah’s) supporters that his views were not given the weight they deserved. That is what is being discussed inside the party,” a senior party leader said, declining to be named.

Shivakumar, however, said Siddaramaiah was not dissatisfied with the cabinet exercise.

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to attack the ruling Congress over the cabinet composition and absence of women in the council of ministers.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered long speeches under the slogan ‘Main Ladki Hoon, Main Lad Sakti Hoon’. But where are the women in your own Congress Cabinet?” senior BJP leader and member of the legislative council CT Ravi said, alleging the Congress failed to match its rhetoric on women’s representation.