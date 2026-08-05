‘Deeply worrisome’: India condemns attack on ship in Red Sea, Yemen blames Houthis for ‘terrorist attack’

India has condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged merchant vessel carrying 13 Indian nationals that sank in the Red Sea after being attacked off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday. A commercial vessel passes through an international shipping lane off Yemen's Hanish Island in the Red Sea. (AFP/Representational Image)

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) called the repeated attacks on commercial vessels in West Asia “deeply worrisome”, and said that all the Indian crew members have been rescued.

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that cargo vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, capsized and sank after being hit by a “projectile” near Yemeni waters.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s internationally recognised government also condemned what it called a “Houthi terrorist attack”, saying the Indian-flagged ship was targeted by “an explosives-laden boat” off the country's western coast.

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‘Deeply worrisome’: India on repeated attacks on commercial ships The vessel, which had a 14-member crew comprising 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni citizen, was rescued in a joint operation by the Yemeni navy and coast guard. The crew members were later taken to the port of Mokha in Yemen.

Expressing concern over the attack, the ministry of external affairs said the repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region are “deeply worrisome”.

It also called for an immediate end to such attacks and reiterated its support for “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce” through international waterways in West Asia.