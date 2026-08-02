Iran wants to charge for Hormuz, Houthis for the Red Sea: How straits around the world are governed

Countries, the United Nations says, have argued over waters for as long as ships have sailed – perhaps from the time Egyptians first plied the Mediterranean in papyrus rafts. A man on a stand-up paddleboard as cargo ships and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran (AP Photo)

In 1493, the year after Christopher Columbus reached America, Pope Alexander VI attempted to settle one such quarrel between Spain and Portugal, the great maritime powers of the day, by drawing a line down the Atlantic. In a public decree called the papal bull inter caetera, he gave Spain everything west of that line and Portugal everything east of it. On that reckoning, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico became Spain's, and the South Atlantic and the Indian Ocean, Portugal's. A follow-on treaty between the two powers, signed at Tordesillas in 1494, shifted the line further west.

Despite that neat 'solution', the disputes never really ended.

In its war with the US and Israel, now in its sixth month, Iran has repeatedly staked claim to the Strait of Hormuz, launching missile and drone strikes against vessels that it says did not take its permission to cross the waterway. Tehran has also said it will restart charging ships that want to transit Hormuz for "navigation, security and environmental services".

With much of the Gulf reliant on the strait for trade, Oman – the strait's other bordering country – made another pitch. A Western diplomat and a source said Oman has presented Iran with a plan – backed by other West Asian countries – to manage the strait and collect voluntary fees for using it, Reuters reported.

The proposal is meant to serve as the basis to end the trade disruption, though a US official said Washington won't allow Tehran to control the strait with toll or fees in any manner. It is an international waterway that should remain free of any restrictions, the official said.

Separately, Iran-backed Houthi groups have begun considering a toll schedule for ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab, another narrow waterway at the mouth of the Red Sea.

All of it brings into spotlight functioning of straits and waterways around the world. Here's what that looks like:

How modern rules came to be Workable international rules for straits came much later. In the 17th and 18th centuries, coastal countries began asserting sovereignty over a belt of sea running along their shores, framed initially as a zone of protection against smugglers and warships.

The 18th century then produced the so-called cannon-shot rule: a state could claim sovereignty as far as its shore-based cannons could fire. That distance was reckoned at roughly one marine league, or about 5.6km – the origin of the traditional three-nautical-mile territorial sea.

The three-mile limit held into the 20th century, then began to give way after the Second World War.

In 1945, US President Harry S Truman unilaterally extended American jurisdiction over the natural resources of the continental shelf. Argentina followed in 1946. Chile and Peru asserted 200-nautical-mile zones in 1947, and Ecuador in 1950.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Venezuela and several eastern European countries began claiming 12-nautical-mile (about 22km) territorial seas. Indonesia, in 1957, drew straight baselines around its more than 17,000 islands and declared the waters within them internal.

By the late 1960s, offshore oil production had grown and drilling went deeper. At the same time, nuclear submarines were charting deep waters, antiballistic missile systems for the seabed were on the drawing board, and supertankers ferrying Gulf crude through congested straits were leaving oil spills in their wake.

On November 1, 1967, Malta's ambassador to the UN, Arvid Pardo, told the General Assembly the oceans were heading for a crisis. He called for an effective international regime over the seabed and ocean floor beyond national jurisdictions, warning that anything short of that would fuel escalating conflict.

His speech set in motion the Third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which convened in New York in 1973 and, nine years later, produced UNCLOS.

The convention was adopted at Montego Bay, Jamaica, in December 1982 by a vote of 130 in favour, four against and 17 abstentions, according to Lewis M Alexander's chapter on international straits in the US Naval War College's Law of Naval Operations. The US, wary of the seabed mining regime in the convention, did not sign it; Iran signed it in 1982 but never ratified it. Neither country is a party to the convention today, though the US observes most navigational provisions as customary international law.

UNCLOS fixed the territorial sea at 12 nautical miles (about 22km), where the territorial claim still stands today.

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