Sitamarhi ‘waste to wealth’ project, lauded by PM Modi, may be in limbo after officer’s transfer

The fate of an innovative “waste to wealth” project in Sitamarhi district, which was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, now hangs in the balance after the officer behind the initiative was shunted out of his position. Sandeep Kumar

During his stint as the Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Sitamarhi, Sandeep Kumar, a 48-batch Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officer, piloted the idea of collecting plastic waste from panchayats and processing it into useful materials to reduce government’s expenses in improving civic amenities in rural areas.

However, just as his idea started bearing fruit, Kumar was transferred from the post of Sitamarhi DDC on July 16 and asked to report to the general administration department (GAD). He has been kept waiting for posting and is yet to receive a new assignment. Officers in such waiting periods do not draw a salary until they are formally posted.

Secretary, GAD, Md Sohail, declined repeated calls and messages when contacted for comment on this issue. However, another senior officer of the department attributed Kumar’s transfer as a routine issue. He said that Sandeep Kumar will be entitled to salary after he joins the new post. “There are some norms regarding payment of salary during the period of waiting for posting. It takes a couple of months to get paid the salary during the waiting period,” explained the GAD officer.

As head of the Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan (LSBA), Kumar had transformed the district’s waste management system. He initiated the processing of single-use plastic waste collected at the block level and converted it into colourful benches and desks. In February this year, he tied up with a Buxar-based plastic processing firm founded by IITian Sanjeet Rai to facilitate the effort. The drive has so far resulted in the collection of around 11,000 kg of single-use plastic waste at the district headquarters, out of which approximately 4,500 kg was used to manufacture nearly 100 sets of bench-desks.

Sitmarhi district magistrate Richie Pandey and DDC Sweta Bharti could not be reached for comment despite repeated calls and messages. A senior officer with the LSBA, wishing anonymity, claimed that plastic waste management is not yet a priority for the district administration, as they are busy with administrative work. “As the PM has referred to the waste to wealth project, I hope that the concerned officers would pay attention to it,” said a senior deputy collector rank officer.

According to an officer associated with the project, around 40 kg of plastic — including polythene, packaging wrappers and bottles — goes into making one set of benches and desks. “The broader idea was to diversify the use of single-use plastic by producing other usable items such as paver blocks and water tanks for villages. This approach not only aims to mitigate the harmful effects of plastic waste on human health and the environment but also helps save government expenditure on rural infrastructure,” he said.

In the Mann Ki Baat programme broadcast and telecast on July 26, Modi had praised the Sitamarhi district administration’s efforts to reduce, recycle and reuse single-use plastic, describing the initiative as worth emulating in other parts of the country. A video clip showcasing benches and desks made from processed plastic waste was also featured in the episode.

“A wonderful example of ‘waste to wealth’ has emerged in Sitamarhi. Here, waste is being recycled to create attractive benches. Approximately 40 kg of single-use plastic is used to make one bench. These benches are strong, durable, comfortable and eco-friendly. They are installed in government schools, parks and public spaces. This is also raising awareness about environmental conservation,” he said.

An officer of Sitamarhi district said that Kumar’s innovative drive in Mahua as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to increase student attendance in government schools also drew wide media acclaim. “The initiative, known as Darpan, is still going on and the block had a negligible drop out rate in the schools,” the officer added.