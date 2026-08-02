‘Went from ₹2 lakh a month to ₹40,000 salary’: Copywriter blames AI for career downfall

A copywriter has claimed that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) upended his career, causing his monthly income to drop from ₹2 lakh to ₹40,000. The man shared that he began freelancing 8 years ago and landed his first full-time remote contract at the age of 18. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post titled 'Went from 2l a month to 40k a month salary; the downfall of a lifetime', the user said that he lost all his jobs and projects within weeks before taking up a lower-paying role at an agency in Hyderabad.

He shared that he began freelancing 8 years ago and landed his first full-time remote contract at the age of 18. By the time he was 22, he said he was earning ₹2 lakh a month while working from home. However, he claimed everything changed in 2026.

"2026 was my curse. Lost all my jobs and projects, and my monthly income came down to literally nothing from the wuthering heights of a 6-figure salary, in a matter of two weeks," he wrote.

The man said that he had built his career from scratch despite being a college dropout and had worked his way up to become a lead copywriter. "Until the AI wave crashed in. Well, I was apparently laid off from my job because they decided to train AI and take native employees," he claimed.

The Redditor said that he then joined a Hyderabad-based agency that currently handles marketing for Telangana Tourism. He said that although he was relieved to have a job, the pay came as a shock. "I'm being paid 40k a month, for a role bigger than my previous one, which used to pay me 2 lakhs a month. It makes my heart ache every day," he said.

He added that he now helps lead the agency's Telangana Tourism marketing strategy but feels underpaid and demotivated. "I'm one of the leads spearheading their Telangana Tourism's marketing strategy. On top of the stinging money issue, people around me are poor on creativity. They work for the sake of working. No love. No passion. That kills my motivation. Even though I do the work of 5 people now. I consider this the biggest downfall in my entire bloodline," he wrote.