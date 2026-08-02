Chandigarh COO says employee quit because he found the city 'too boring': 'Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai'

A Chandigarh-based executive has sparked a discussion online after claiming that an employee resigned because working in the city was "too boring." The exec said that the experience made him notice what he described as a recurring pattern. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on LinkedIn, Jatin Gulati, COO of Praper Media, shared the incident, saying that the employee believed Chandigarh lacked the energy and pace of Delhi.

"One of our employees resigned because working here was 'too boring'. According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai. Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh," Gulati wrote.

He said that the experience made him notice what he described as a recurring pattern. "Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them. Aur ye pattern kaam pe bhi dikhta hai," he wrote.

Gulati said that the same mindset extends to work, where some people focus on what's missing while others try to make the best of the opportunities available to them. "Some people get stuck on what's missing. Better clients. Better processes. Better opportunities. Others look at the same situation and ask: 'Okay, how do I make the most of what I have?'" he wrote.

He concluded by saying that no city, company or career is perfect. "The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are. So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did," he said.