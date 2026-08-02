'Google was HIIT pro max experience': Gurgaon executive reflects on 8-year stint after quitting

A Google employee recently announced her departure from the tech giant with a heartfelt post describing her 8-year journey as the "HIIT Pro Max experience". The woman said that Google had taken her farther than she could have imagined. (REUTERS)

In a LinkedIn post, Gauri Juneja, who served as head of corporate communications at Google in Gurugram, reflected on the lessons she learnt during her time at the company and thanked her colleagues and leaders for shaping her career.

"After an incredible 8 year run at Google, it's time to hand in my badge," Juneja wrote.

Describing organisations as "ships we board," she said Google had taken her farther than she could have imagined. "I've always thought of organisations as ships we board - and as ships go, Google has taken me the farthest, giving me experiences I could never have had elsewhere," she wrote.

Juneja said her role allowed her to work across several high-impact products and initiatives, from the early days of Google Pay and UPI in India to YouTube, tech policy, advertising, monetisation and, most recently, artificial intelligence.

"For someone who's spent an entire career in the tech sector, Google was the HIIT Pro Max experience," she said.

Reflecting on her biggest takeaways, Juneja said the company taught her rigour, changed the way she thought about operating at scale and reinforced the importance of values in decision-making. "It has taught me rigour, completely reframed my idea of scale and shown me how values are still a good way to shape decisions. It's also shown me just how right things can go when you get the team right," she added.

She concluded the post by thanking her team, colleagues and leaders. "Eternal gratitude to my team, colleagues and leaders - you made these years an education in the best way. Wherever I am, there's a part of me that will always belong to you," she said.

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Social media reactions The post resonated with LinkedIn users, many of whom wished her well for the next phase of her career.

One user wrote, "Eight years is a long time, but it's interesting how we often remember the people and the lessons more than the projects. Wishing you an equally exciting next chapter."

"Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, Gauri Juneja! It's been an absolute privilege working with you and learning from your experience," commented another.

"Many thanks Gauri Juneja for your wonderful camaraderie, leadership, and professional elegance. Privileged to have worked with you. My very best wishes for your next. Keep cruisingg!!!" wrote a third user.

"Congrats Gauri. All the best on your next adventure," said another.