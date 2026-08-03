Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Final Result 2025 declared at ssc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Paper 1 result was announced on March 6, 2026. The first round of tentative allocation for candidates have been out. All the candidates in the list were required to participate mandatorily in the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process through the designated login module on the website of the Commission, conducted on July 20 and 21, 2026 in the regional office concerned.

Those candidates who failed to attend the sliding process physically were treated as absent and not considered for the final result.

Fresh ranks have been allotted to candidates included in the final result of JE Examination, 2025. These shall supersede the ranks allocated in FRTA.

Direct link to check SSC JE Final Result 2026

Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link and a new page will open.

3. Click on SSC JE Final Result 2025 PDF link and a new page will open.

4. The roll numbers are given there.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities of the provisionally allocated candidates will be undertaken by the User Department concerned. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the User Department concerned within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the User Department concerned.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.